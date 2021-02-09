Bollywood News – Mardi Trivia: Did you know Hrithik Roshan was supposed to make his Hollywood debut opposite Aishwarya Rai in THIS detective movie?

They say Hrithik Roshan has what it takes to be a leading man superstar not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. In fact, there has been a lot of talk about this Hollywood Project and this Hollywood Project that the Greek God may have been gifted with, with many just wondering why he hasn’t sold his wares in the West yet. Well, you’d be surprised to know that Hrithik Roshan had been confirmed to debut in a major studio-backed Hollywood movie, which was the sequel to an already successful movie, by the way, a remake of a franchise. even more successful decades ago. Additionally, Hrithik was believed to have made his debut against none other than Aishwarya Rai. Is curiosity killing you? Well, read on to find out which movie we’re talking about. Read also – Back Thursday: from background dancer to famous Sushant Singh Rajput lived the Bollywood dream

It was The Pink Panter 2 in which Hrithik Roshan was supposed to make his Hollywood debut, where he was originally offered the role of Andy Garcia. Being a huge fan of Steve Martin, the actor was eager to do so, but ultimately declined the offer after being dissatisfied with this character and unable to convince the creators to add more meat to his share. A source close to the superstar had revealed, Hrithik is a huge fan of Steve Martin and was delighted to work with him, but the role offered was not substantial. He politely informed the producers that he would not be able to do so. Also Read – Bhai Dooj 2020: From Hare Rama Hare Krishna To Josh And Iqbal 8 Bollywood Movies With Adorable Brother-Sister Lenses

Word is, Hrithik was meant to play the role of Vincenzo Roccara Squarcialupi Brancaleon which ultimately went to Oscar nominee Andy Garcia. Apparently, Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan had revealed the news to another source saying: Yes. Hrithik was offered the role of Andy Garcia, but it didn’t turn him on much. Also Read – When Aishwarya Rai REVEALED she is always the first to apologize in a fight with her husband Abhishek Bachchan watch comeback video

Moreover, another source close to the project also opened up saying that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had only signed on the dotted line expecting Hrithik to come on board. Ash had been informed by her agent that Hrithik could play a role in the film. She didn’t know he had backed down. Ash was very disappointed that Hrithik didn’t make the movie. She was thrilled to be working with him in a Hollywood movie, the industry insider had informed.

Well, fingers crossed allow us to see Hrithik Roshan in a big Hollywood movie, playing a major role someday.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.



