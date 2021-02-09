Actor Pietro’s makeover explained by Showrunner





[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for WandaVision, Season 1, Episode 5, “On a Very Special Episode…”] Among the many terrifying meta-text and flippant mind breaksWandaVision, Episode 5 ends in style. Wanda (Elizabeth olsen) Dead brother Pietro returns, seemingly out of Wanda’s increasingly oppressive sitcom imagination. But this is not the MCU version of Pietro, aka Quicksilver, played byAaron Taylor-Johnson who appears at his door. It is formerly owned by Fox now owned by DisneyX Menversion of Pietro, played byEvan peters. A “redesign”, like Darcy (Kat dennings) the dish. How the hell did they pull off this daring move? WandaVisionshowrunner Jac schaefferspeak with Marvel.com (synergy!) about that storytelling move, admitting from the jump that while they “liked the idea” of resurrecting Quicksilver, they didn’t know how it could legitimately play out. “We were like, how the hell are we going to make that logical? Like, how do we justify that? Because that’s the thing, you can hatch a million great ideas, but to make them land, to make them. be grounded, to make them feel organic to the larger story. ”Schaeffer also explained thatKevin feige“wanted to make sure there was a reason for it, that it made sense. And I hope that’s what we did.” Logistical hurdles aside, Schaeffer knew she wanted to make the move and that it would particularly smell the spirit of the show to use Peters in the role. “This show is such a mental confusion, and because it works on so many levels, and there are so many notions of what’s real and what’s not, and performance, cast, audience, fandom, and all of that, we just thought it would be the greatest pleasure to bring Evan into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. ” Image via Disney + / Marvel Studios So how did they create their place? Like many other moments in the series, it all came from the sitcom trope. As Schaeffer explains, “We thought, how do you give her that input, then enjoy it, then drive her crazy? And we’ve had the idea of ​​the sibling trope for a long time, or the parent, or whoever comes to town and the like, shakes things up with the sitcom trope family. ” “We had been there for so long and we didn’t know if it would be possible,” Schaeffer continued. “It was complicated to achieve. Evan was always up for it like, always, always, always. He’s a comic book fan and a Marvel fan. He’s always up for the weirdest option. is a pleasure really a pleasure to work with. “This is great news to hear, and could set a precedent for a multiverse collapse for the MCU, especially given thisSpider-Man 3news. To learn more about Schaeffer WandaVision, here is our exclusive interview with her. ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​full trailer teases upcoming Marvel Disney + show Baron Zemo is back … with a vengeance.

Gregory Lawrence

(1010 Articles published)

Gregory Lawrence (aka Greg Smith) is an American writer, director, performer, songwriter, and comedian.







