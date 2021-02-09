Can Borat crush the Oscars a second time?

‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ might not be as funny as the 2006 original, but in taking on Trump’s America, Sacha Baron Cohen raised the stakes.



“High five!” the American Film Institute commended the years 2006 Borat: America’s Cultural Lessons for the Benefit of the Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan as it presented an AFI award for one of this year’s top 10 films on transgressive comedy, adding, “The joy of the film is that no ivory tower is too high for Borat. It targets Christians. and the Jews, the feminists and the frat boys, and all the while providing a global catharsis; for if we can laugh together, we can live together. ”In retrospect, this platitude now that we can all get along certainly sounds like wishful thinking, but it was undeniable that the first Borat, in which prankster Sacha Baron Cohen donned a groucho-esque mustache to travel across America in the character of Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev, was greeted as a worthy candidate.

The film was nominated for honors in Adapted Screenplay by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the WGA. Baron Cohen won the Golden Globe for Best Comedy Actor. And the film was named Best Comedy at the Critics Choice Awards.

But history may not be about to repeat itself, because when AFI released its list of the 10 best films of 2020 on January 25, Baron Cohen’s last film release, Next Borat movie, was obviously missing. And while Maria Bakalova, the Bulgarian actress who plays Borat’s daughter Tutar has become one of the favorites of the disabled at the Oscars, the film itself has not received the same attention.

In part, the film faces the fate of many sequels, struggling to match, let alone surpass, the high expectations set by its original. When the first Borat burst onto the scene, Baron Cohen was still a relatively unknown commodity on the world stage despite his appearances on British television, primarily in the person of his hip-hop parody character Ali G. at the Cannes Film Festival that year, he could satirize paparazzi courting starlets by walking the Croisette in a lime green mankini without being totally assailed. And on film, his incredible ability to make punk establishment figures and his all-for-fun daring like that nude wrestling match with co-star Ken Davitian was outrageously daring. Audiences responded, with the film, directed by Larry Charles, earning $ 262.5 million worldwide.

When Later Moviefilm, filmed in secret under the direction of Jason Woliner, made his surprise appearance in October with a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 85%, down slightly from the original’s 91%. The biggest complaint was that it didn’t. just wasn’t as funny as the first movie. This is probably because Baron Cohen’s guerrilla-style modus operandi that was also on display in 2009 Bruno, where he played a gay fashionista and the Showtime 2018 series Who is America ?, in which he resorted to a series of disguises had lost some of its novelty. And probably also because the new film, instead of appearing in theaters where laughter is contagious, debuted on Amazon and therefore was watched by most in relative isolation without any raucous feedback from audiences. You must also take into account in the equation that the new Borat the film is just a more serious business. Of course, Baron Cohen’s real mission in the first film was to expose racism and anti-Semitism, even though that film’s plot was simply driven by Borat’s silly quest to marry Pamela Anderson. This time around, the stakes were higher. As Baron Cohen explained, he took Borat out of mothballs for one last US-of-A. toured because he was convinced that under current President Donald Trump, democracy itself was in jeopardy.

Where AFI hosted the first Borat for its cathartic laughter, the new film uses laughter as a purifying exorcism. Borat’s attempt to deliver Tutar first to then-vice president Mike Pence at last year’s CPAC conference and then to Rudy Giuliani in a hotel room in New York was not just a blunder, but an urgent effort to target another attack on the Trump administration before voters walk in. at the polls. What’s astonishing is that while being forced to shoot the film on the fly under the restrictions of the pandemic, Baron Cohen and his team not only gave a coherent howl of protest, but also put end to the whole odyssey with a breathtaking final twist. Hailing the film as the best film of the year, New York Times Critic AO Scott praised him for “capturing the feeling of his moment with appalling accuracy.”

It’s almost as if Baron Cohen was inspired by Abbie Hoffman, the lawless activist he plays in The Chicago 7 trial. When Tom Hayden, more politically-minded Eddie Redmayne, accuses Hoffman of hijacking the movement with his attention-seeking displays, Hoffman doesn’t apologize, arguing it’s just because “I’m doing things. stunts, and the cameras come and the microphones come in “which he hopes will effect a cultural revolution. To which Borat would probably add: “Very pleasant!“

This story first appeared in the February 3 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.