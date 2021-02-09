WandaVision and Poltergeist Crossover Art theorize Wanda is a villain





A new fan art piece for Marvel’s WandaVision combines Disney’s new hit show with Tobe Hooper’s classic 1982 horror film, Poltergeist.

A new fan poster for WandaVisioncombines the Marvel show with the classic horror movieFighting spirit.The 80s were inundated with now iconic horror films and, in 1982, Tobe HooperFighting spirithas been freed. Fighting spirit stands out among several films about demonic spirits, many of which were even influenced by the ’80s film. The film may not be rated as scary by today’s standards; However, one of the most memorable scenes is when the Spirits contact Heather O’Rourke’s character via family television. While Warner Bros. has had many blockbuster movies sinceFighting spiritcame out, Disney turned the Marvel Cinematic Universe into one of its most valuable pieces of intellectual property.Avengers: Endgamecurrently holds the record for the highest grossing film ever.WandaVisionbills itself as Disney + ‘s first Marvel TV show, and the series itself also revolves around different television sitcom eras. The story forWandaVisionwas still shrouded in mystery throughout the first few episodes of the series. In Episode 4, viewers finally started getting responses, explaining that WandaVision was controlling the citizens of Westview to create its own sitcom with her and Vision. Related: Marvel Theory: Iron Man 3 Villains Are Responsible For WandaVision Artist thebutcherbillyeffectively combined these two unrelated franchises into a new piece ofWandaVisionartwork. The play shows Wandareaching from inside an 80s television set as Vision hovers in the background. The artist’s full piece can be seen below: Although he is almost 40 years old,Fighting spiritremained a benchmark film in the horror genre. Hooper’s film received two mediocre sequels in 1986 and 1988, as well as a remake in 2015, but none of them could match the success of the ‘original. While pop culture may not permeate as much as movies likeFreddyandFriday 13,Fighting spiritis still under discussion to this day. This is in part due to iconic imagery such as the televised scene and the ongoing debate over who actually directedFighting spirit: Steven Spielberg or Hooper. Also, WandaVisionis Marvel’s latest release, but the series is already gearing up to have a lasting effect on the MCU. Scarlet Witch will return inDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with whoSpider-Man 3, should combine several universes. The surprise cameo at the end ofWandaVisionEpisode 5 “On a Very Special Episode …” has already started to incorporate non-MCU Marvel characters into the Disney franchise. It is theorized that Quicksilver could be the real villain ofWandaVision, or as this poster suggests, Wanda has become a villain herself. More: Why Poltergeist 3 Would Be Cursed (And Almost Unreleased) Source:thebutcherbilly Zemo’s return of the MCU sets an end to the Civil War

