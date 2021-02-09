My Favorite Black Characters in Hollywood – The George-Anne Media Group

It’s no secret that black people, indeed all people of color, have been seriously under-represented in Hollywood. Even now, in 2021, there are still constant discussions that the little representation that we have been still lacking and needs to be improved.

In light of that, I wanted to list a few of my favorite black characters (old and new) who I think stole every scene, who I think deserved more screen time OR were basically devalued at because of their white counterparts.

Jolene from The Queen’s Gambit

He was a character that interested me instantly, especially since there were no other black characters on the show. I really enjoyed The Queen’s Gambit, but I know I would have liked this more if Jolene gave more reason than being out for the majority of the series until Beth needed some help. financial, then disappears again. Jolene is the only black character on the show, and it doesn’t go unnoticed. In the few scenes that put Jolene outside of the orphanage, audiences learn that she’s trying to save for law school and that she really wants to make a change in the world, yet this is never discussed again. . Jolenes’ sole purpose is to help Beth, the white main character. It symbolically screams, and Jolene deserved better.

Frozone of the incredibles

He’s a character that I loved growing up and made the show even more iconic in my opinion. I loved Frozone, he’s the funniest character by far, and the super-costume scene is something I still quote. Frozone had excellent one-liners and proved to be a useful partner in crime for The Incredibles series. I would have liked a mainstream spin-off or just more content from him. I feel like he’s underestimated, but I don’t think I can say he was necessarily abandoned. He’s on this list because I just think he deserves more recognition.

Bonnie bennett from The Vampire Diaries

Now, he’s a character who, I said, deserved a better cast, a better show, a better character for years. Bonnie was always the one to solve the problems and clean up the mess caused by her white counterparts in the series. While she has been fully developed, given the background and interesting love interests, unlike the aforementioned Jolene, that doesn’t change her seemingly focus of help. The problem I have is that Bonnie always had the small end of the stick. Whenever she was particularly happy or something went well, she had to sacrifice it for her white characters in one way or another. I loved watching The Vampire Diaries but it seemed like Bonnie was always there to help others but often faced her issues on her own.

Raven by Thats So Raven

Thats So Raven contributed so much to my childhood. I loved how black Raven was, with the episodes focusing on stereotypes, friendship, racism, and the fight for what’s right and more. The Ravens character also always had great hair and fun hairstyles, which unfortunately was often rare for black characters at the time. Raven was so bold and truly herself, and never tried to fit in with anyone. The Ravens’ fashionista personality along with his comedic timing made the show easy to love.

Eric by Sex Education

I love Eric in this show, it’s strictly appreciation and worship including him in this article. Eric is such a refreshing character, when I first watched the show it had been so long since I had enjoyed a black, queer character who wasn’t constantly trying to shrink. I love his features, his humor, his concern for his loved ones and his intrigues (even if they are frustrating to follow). It is clear that he is a person, a character independent of the white main character.

Joe Gardener by Soul

Talk about a main character. Joe de Soul, the dynamic, interesting and beautiful representation that Hollywood needs more of. I’ll say there’s a conversation going on that Disney has a weird aversion to wanting their black leads to stay in their bodies for most of the movie, but I’ll save that for another time. Joe Gardener brings so much complexity and emotion to the film; be it with his dreams, his community, his mother, his heritage, etc. I loved this movie and hope everyone sees it, we need more cutting edge black voices in all media including animation.

One thing I think is important to note is that it is so often for filmmakers to create black characters that have the potential to be amazing and only submit them to secondary characters, the best friend, the nanny, sidekick, etc. a problem, and the audience needs to hear more black voices from prominent positions. Some may say that society is more and more represented, but not only the public deserves the quantity, but also the quality. Just having a black person in the cast doesn’t mean the show / movie is diverse, nor does it elevate black voices. There must be more producers, directors, actors, screenwriters, filmmakers, etc. Blacks, etc. manufacturers are using the alliance to fight for those who are under-represented. Hollywood needs to amplify black voices all the time.