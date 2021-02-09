Daily update of February 8, 2021

Subscribe on LinkedIn stay up to date with every new daily update – a curated selection of essential information on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global.

American companies are largely responsible for the continued decline in credit conditions for global businesses.

Eight companies around the world defaulted in 2021, as of February 5, according to the latest tally from S&P Global Ratings. Of that total, seven were US companies. The latest two to default were North Carolina-based department store chain Belk Inc. and coal mining company Peabody Energy Corp.

In January, 45 U.S. companies filed for bankruptcy, up from 39 the month before, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

This marks a continuing trend from last year, in which the severe contractions of the coronavirus pandemic in global economic activity and mobility resulted in the failure of 226 global companies, up 91% from year on year to reach an 11-year high, according to S&P Global Ratings. The majority, 146, were American companies. In the United States alone, 630 companies across a wide range of industries have filed for bankruptcy, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

As the global vaccine rollout and government fiscal stimulus packages lay a favorable foundation for an economic recovery, the implications of the COVID-19 crisis for business should keep downside risks constant.

“While still early in the year, the default global tally is lower than the year-to-date totals for each of the past three years (at 10 each),” S&P Global Ratings said in the report. “Despite a slower start to the year, we expect the number of defaults to increase, with the 12-month speculative-grade default rate in the United States increasing to 9% in September 2021.”

The default rate in the United States may not be as severe this year as it was in 2020 due to the Federal Reserve’s lower borrowing costs by lowering interest rates and by buying corporate bonds to support liquidity.

“The risks have probably fallen for those who have come this far. But investors still need to exercise their judgment,” David Lefkowitz, head of Americas equities at UBS Global Wealth Management, told S&P Global Market Intelligence. “Some businesses may have to deal with more permanent changes in consumer and business behavior that have been triggered by the pandemic. Not all businesses that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic can bounce back.”

The future of credit

Spotlight on CLO: How COVID-19 Affected the Performance of the U.S. Mid-Market and BSL CLO in 2020

Secured Loan Bonds (BSL CLOs) and Mid-Market CLOs (MM) in the United States experienced credit strains due to the pandemic, but most transactions saw significant improvement in the second half of year (but not enough to compensate for the deterioration from the first half of the year).

US Tech’s Sweet Spot: Good Demand, Low Inventory, Limited Supply

Demand is strong in most technology end markets, including automotive, industrial, hyperscale, 5G, and PCs. Business IT spending is the exception and remains low, but S&P Global Ratings expects growing confidence in the economic recovery to translate into higher spending as the year progresses. Factory use is very high and some components are in short supply which contributes to firm pricing. Inventories have been drawn, creating a replenishment cycle that can last all year.

Listen: The Upgrade Episode 8: A credit-focused discussion on GameStop and AMC Entertainment, incl. CLO exhibitions

In this episode of The Upgrade podcast, analysts from S&P Global Ratings’ US Corporate Ratings Retail, Media and Entertainment and CLO teams discuss credit fundamentals for GameStop and AMC Entertainment, including CLO exposures.

ESG during the COVID-19 era

Going with the flow: the competitiveness of the battery storage economy in the energy sector

S&P Global Ratings expects total capital investment in battery storage in North America to exceed $ 3 billion per year from 2024. For context, capital investment in wind power in the United States averaged just $ 2 billion per year between 2000 and 2006.

Energy storage must be presented as a solution to renewable integration problems: Mccarthy

The energy storage industry needs to develop a better deployment strategy and do more to raise awareness of its role as a solution that will enable greater integration of renewables, said Gina McCarthy, national advisor on renewable energy on February 3. climate of President Joe Biden. forum.

The future of energy and raw materials

ANALYSIS: Permian end-users increase their base prices as the market changes dynamic rivalry with Stokes

Growing competition for Permian gas has recently put upward pressure on the cash base in Southwest and East Texas hubs, as limited supply from West Texas is drawn into opposite directions.

Glick renews FERC’s commitment to work with states on energy policy

While there are likely to be roadblocks in the future, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Richard Glick said on February 4 that he is committed to working with officials. energy from the state to ensure that their voices are heard and that their policies are taken into account as much as possible. .

Peak oil seen nowhere in India despite energy transition

Peak oil demand in India will come much later than the rest of the world might anticipate, creating enough room for further refinery expansion and securing crude supplies through diversification campaigns, said speakers at the S&P Global Platts South Asia Commodities virtual forum from February 4 to 5. .

Written and compiled by Molly Mintz.