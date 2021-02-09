Rajiv Kapoor Death News: Actor Rajiv Kapoor, younger brother of Rishi and Randhir, dies





Actor and filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor, son of famous director-actor Raj Kapoor, died on Tuesday. The

India time reported that the 58-year-old suffered a heart attack, as a result of which he was rushed to Inlaks Hospital in Mumbai and was pronounced dead upon arrival by medics. Randhir Kapoor confirmed the news to

YOU, saying, “I lost my younger brother, Rajiv. He is no more. The doctors did their best but could not save him.” The youngest of the Kapoor brothers, Rajiv was known for his performance in the 1985 film “Ram Teri Ganga Maili”, Raj Kapoor’s last directing endeavor. His last appearance on screen as a hero was in “Zimmedaar”. He then directed older brother Rishi and Madhuri Dixit-Nene in “Prem Granth”. Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late brother-in-law.

The family had lost the eldest daughter Ritu Nanda in January of last year. And in April, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away after two years of battling cancer. “ Main Shayar Toh Nahi ”, “ Chandni O Meri Chandni ”: Rishi Kapoor left us with music and memory … Left too early Renowned actor Rishi Kapoor, a powerhouse of talent, has passed away after a two-year long battle with cancer. The actor, who charmed his way into millions of hearts with his scintillating debut in 1973’s “ Bobby, ” was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent treatment in New York City for nearly a year. He returned home to Mumbai in September 2019. Born in 1952, Kapoor began his career as a child artist with roles in the films of his father Raj Kapoor, starting with “Shree 420”. He won the National Award for Best Child Artist for his performance as his father’s younger version in “Mera Naam Joker”. While Kapoor’s acting prowess is unmistakable, the actor also left fans with evergreen tunes from his films. Here is in memory of the icon through his songs. ‘Main Shayar Toh Nahi’ – ‘Bobby’ A young Kapoor captured hearts and millions of fans with his first film “Bobby”. Along with Dimple Kapadia and Aruna Irani, Kapoor instantly rose to fame and became a national idol. The film “Main Shayar Toh Nahi” remains a classic to this day. The actor also returned to the song by humming it in a scene from “Hum Tum”. “Chandni O Meri Chandni” – “Chandni” Kapoor and the late Sridevi reuniting in “Chandni” was the recipe for huge success. The song ‘Chandni O Meri Chandni’, featured on the pair became an instant favorite, and can be played on repeat even years later. “Chehra Hai Ya Chand Khila Hai” – “Saagar” Kapoor once again starred alongside Dimple Kapadia in Ramesh Sippy’s romantic drama. Also featuring Kamal Haasan, the music from the film by legendary composer RD Burman is still music to the ears today. A young Kapoor strumming his guitar in “Chehra Hai Ya Chand Khila Hai” will also be a sight for sore eyes. ‘Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar’ – ‘Karz’ Rishi Kapoor starred in Subhash Ghai’s 1980 reincarnation thriller “Karz” alongside Tina Munim and Simi Garewal. The song “Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar” from the film in Mohammad Rafi’s voice portrayed on Kapoor was a huge hit.







