Britney Spears gets Hollywood star backing after heartbreaking, infuriating Hulu Doc

Celebrities have posted messages supporting Britney Spears after the airing of Framing Britney Spears, a new New York Times documentary about the lives, careers and guardianship of pop stars.

Stars like Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker tweeted FreeBritney with a hashtag, referring to the fan-shaped movement that was created to support the court abolishing Spears’ trusteeship which prohibits him from having control over his own fortune and make their own financial decisions.

While others offered words of understanding, they also expressed their anger at Spears’ situation and the fact that despite the attention surrounding his situation, the pop star received little help. The controversy even erupted an old interview with Diane Sawyer in which the reporter made Spears cry while investigating her recent breakup with Justin Timberlake.

No artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media / society / misogynists have inflicted on them, Paramore member Hayley Williams tweeted. The conversation about mental health awareness, culturally, could never be where it is without the terrible price it paid.

Misogyny, patriarchy and the media have made Britney Spears so dirty, added comedian Jenny Yang. Ru Pals Drag Race star Shae Coulee also weighed in on her thoughts.

I watched #FramingBritneySpears last night. Just wow. If there’s one thing to remember, I pulled it out. Wouldn’t this have happened to Britney if she was a man, it’s absolutely infuriating. And I just want them to #FreeBritney, he shared.

Coaching Britney Spears gave the world an in-depth look at singers’ fame thanks to those close to him, including his manager, lawyer and ex-flamboyant Timberlake, Kevin Federline.

Fellow pop star Miley Cyrus gave Spears a scream on TikTok before taking the stage for her Super Bowl performance on Sunday night, proclaiming We love Britney! then paying homage to him by singing his name during Party In The USA

#FreeBritney

Sarah Jessica Parker (@SJP) February 7, 2021

#FREEBRITNEY

Bettemidler (@BetteMidler) February 7, 2021

framing Britney Spears doc holy fuck.

no artist today would have to endure the literal torture that the media / society / misogynists have inflicted upon them.

the conversation about mental health awareness, culturally, could never be where it is without the terrible price it has paid.

Paramore hayley (@yelyahwilliams) February 6, 2021

Anyone watching Framing Britney on Hulu? So sad! #FreeBritney

Trinity The Tuck (@TrinityTheTuck) February 8, 2021

Looked #FramingBritneySpears last night. Just wow. If there’s one thing to remember, I pulled it out. Wouldn’t this have happened to Britney if she was a man, it’s absolutely infuriating. And I just want them to do it #FreeBritney

Shea Coule (@SheaCoulee) February 8, 2021

I finally watched framing Britney Spears and it’s so sad what this woman went through. The industry literally sucked her life and soul and called her crazy when she finally broke down.

Amiyah Scott (@KingAmiyahScott) February 7, 2021

Ok the fact that Super Bowl Sunday filled my timeline #JanetJacksonDay of Appreciation and #FreeBritney is such a victory! I wish I had cared more about football (not really) but still rooted Janet & Britney

Chrishell (@ Chrishell7) February 7, 2021

Well I looked at Britney’s doc and unfortunately what I take away is that our whole society is a humiliating and violently misogynistic failure and I’m ashamed of a media culture that for decades vilified her for money and sports, conditioning us to think it was funny. #FreeBritney

Matt Rogers (@MattRogersTho) February 7, 2021

Hello! have a nice day! And: #FreeBritney

Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 8, 2021

Like I said, I’ve always had a thing for Britney Spears. But the NYT documentary radicalized me. I am so angry. #FreeBritney

Yashar Ali (@yashar) February 8, 2021

The only Pepsi halftime show I can get is if The Weeknd brings Britney on stage and she rips her trusteeship documents and shoots them out of a confetti cannon. And then they sing Toxic. #FreeBritney

Michelle Collins (@michcoll) February 8, 2021

misogyny, patriarchy and the media have made Britney Spears so dirty.

oh and justin noodlehead #FramingBritneySpears #FreeBritney

Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) February 7, 2021

Finally checked out the Britney Spears framing on Hulu. It’s an understatement to call it heartbreaking. #FreeBritney

Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) February 8, 2021

I just watched the documentary Framing Britney Spears and I have to say something VERY weird, very wrong, is going on. #FreeBritney

Garbage (@garbage) February 8, 2021

