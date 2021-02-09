Polyamory Creates Additional Family Challenge – The Denver Post

Dear Amy: My son and his wife have been married for almost 10 years.

Recently his wife explained to me that they were polyamorous.

I didn’t really know what it was. She explained it and said she wanted to be honest with everyone.

I was in total shock.

After they left, I thought about what the hangar told me.

I like both of them. I want them to be happy. They got married in his church and I don’t understand that.

I want to be a part of their life, but I’m not sure if I can get them to bring other intimate partners to our family reunions, which is one of the things she says she wants to do.

I don’t know anyone who has experienced this. How can I keep my relationship with my son? My stepdaughter wants open and honest acceptance. She says they have the right to live their life as they wish. But do I have any rights to how I feel about all of this?

I’m in shock and trying to process this.

Your advice?

– Confused mom

Dear Mom: A polyamorous relationship is one that has more than two partners, where, for example, a couple will bring another adult into their intimate life as a partner.

I shared your question with sociologist Elisabeth Sheff, Ph.D., author of When Someone You Love is Polyamorous (2016, Thorntree Press). Dr Sheff and I agree that you deserve a lot of credit for your kindness to your son and your willingness to accept his family.

His Response: This is a great first reaction if you want to maintain positive relationships with family members who are sexual or gender minorities. Acceptance doesn’t have to be all or nothing, and I suggest that you all take small steps to get to know each other at the beginning. For example, instead of meeting you for the first time at the grannies 90th birthday or the Passover dinner, meet the son, daughter-in-law and their partners on Zoom for a chat, in the park for a walk, on the porch for a cup of coffee, or possibly a restaurant for a regular dinner several times. It allows you to make a connection, chat with less pressure, and talk about boundaries before diving into a big family reunion, which is already a little stressful, even if it’s fun.

At the same time, learn about consensual non-monogamy by reading and asking your son and his wife questions about their lives. There are literally hundreds of websites and social media pages devoted to polyamory and even more to other forms of CNM (non consensual monogamy).

Finally, give yourself a little credit for trying to figure it out, as well as a little patience if it takes you and them some time to adjust to this new family style.

Dear Amy: My husband is very handsome. As she ages her hair turns gray and is now perfect for George-Clooney.

My problem is, he insists on coloring it at home with canned dye … at the drugstore. It starts out well, but then turns into a kind of burnt fox brown. Her hair is beautiful when it is gray.

Please help me have this very sensitive conversation.

– Tincture for help in CA

Dear dye: Your husband seems to be open with you about his hair habits. The pandemic has inspired many people to let their hair grow naturally, and now is the perfect time to do so.

Call it a real silver lining.

Tell your husband, Honey, that might be the perfect time for you to assume your original Silver Fox identity. I’m willing to risk how attracted others will be to you, if you want to give it a try.

There are some fun apps that will allow people to virtually experiment with how they look with different hair color. Your husband could start there.

Dear Amy: As a family physician for over 40 years, let me highlight what I see as an important distinction in your response to Concerned, which was struggling with obesity.

You suggested a nutritionist. I would suggest a registered dietitian.

Dietitians are an important part of the health care team.

They have four to eight years of training and have passed the CDR Standard Exam of the Commission on Dietetic Registration.

They are licensed / registered in most states. On the other hand, anyone can hang up a shingle and call themselves a nutritionist without any training.

– Ken Levites, MD

Dear Dr. Levites: Thank you for requesting this clarification.

