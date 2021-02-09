Entertainment
Rihanna is a bigger advocate for Indian farmers than Bollywood stars
Rihanna may be one of the biggest pop stars in the world, but she has made the headlines numerous times for the controversies she has been involved in. From her toxic relationship with fellow superstar Chris Brown to how critics are reacting to her “controversial” outfits, it seems everyone always has something to say about Rihanna. Yet her most recent controversy, where it has drawn the wrath of the Indian government, may be its most scandalous yet. And now his social media statements have opened up several Bollywood stars.
Rihanna talks about social justice and injustice
Rihanna first appeared in 2007, with the release of her hit album, Good Girl Gone Bad. From the start, Rihanna managed to grab the headlines. She was unlike anyone else on the pop music scene, with her outspoken demeanor, stunning looks, and ability to perform in any style or genre of music.
Rihanna, née Robyn Fenty, moved away from music to focus on business. She was praised for her inclusiveness in her makeup brand and lingerie line.
The Barbados-born singer uses her platform to raise awareness of social injustice around the world. When I see these injustices happening it’s hard to close my eyes, said Rihanna British Vogue. It’s hard to argue that this is not happening. The things I refuse to be silent about are things I sincerely believe in.
Rihanna talked about the Black lives matter movement. In 2019, she tweeted to support Sudanese protesters and in October 2020, she tweeted about Nigerian protesters. Recently, Rihanna retweeted a message from Human Rights Watch about the people of Myanmar, whose military recently announced a state of emergency a year after arresting the country’s president.
What did Rihanna do to anger the Indian government?
In early February, Rihanna took to Twitter to post an article drawing attention to some clashes taking place in New Delhi between police and farmers, with local farmers protesting new farm laws recently put in place. Rihanna’s post was captioned: “Why aren’t we talking about this ?!” and included a link to a CNN story on the protests.
While many followers of the pop star jumped on the bandwagon and clicked on the link to read more about the story, the Indian government was not so thrilled with Rihanna. That said, many have praised Rihanna for using her projector to raise awareness of the issue.
“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we urge that the facts be verified and that a proper understanding of the issues at stake be undertaken,” a spokesperson for the Indian government said in a statement following the tweet of Rihanna.
In the end, it looks like not only is the government unhappy with Rihanna, as several Bollywood stars have also opened up in recent days.
Bollywood stars responded to latest Rihanna controversy
Recently, some Bollywood artists took to social media in the wake of the Rihanna controversy to call for unity in their country. These stars, many of whom had been silent prior to Rihanna’s tweets, include Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, the latter of whom wrote on Twitter, “Farmers are an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts to solve their problems are evident. Let’s support an out-of-court resolution, rather than paying attention to whoever makes a difference. “
“We always have to have a big picture of things, because there is nothing more dangerous than a half-truth,” the actor tweeted Suniel Shetty, including hashtags such as “#IndiaTogether” and “#IndiaAgainstPropoganda”.
While none of these stars have criticized Rihanna directly, it’s clear that they’re not too thrilled with the way the pop star chose to frame her social media post. Still, there are a few Bollywood performers who have praised Rihanna for her lyrics in support of Indian farmers, with actor Diljit Dosanjh even writing a song for the star.
