Tabu on entering 30th year as an actor: I take it as a big compliment if people say I’m timeless

There’s virtually nothing that Tabu hasn’t tried to portray different characters onscreen, and she makes each of them work so seamlessly. Not many people know that she started her acting career with a Telugu film, Coolie No 1 20 years ago, which later became the inspiration for David Dhawans Coolie No 1, remade again recently with Varun Dhawan in the lead role. And since then, there is no genre that this award-winning Padma Shri has not experienced.

Excerpts from an interview as she enters her 30th year:

Timeless is a word that people love you after all these years. How does this make you feel?

(Laughs) I don’t know how to be otherwise. I take that as a big compliment, I don’t think the time is up.

From Prem (1995) to Golmaal Again (2017), has your reason for embarking on a project changed, or are you still the same Tabu that started three decades ago?

I feel like I’m the same person, I don’t know how people see me now. More or less, my reasons for making a film, where genres have never differentiated. I started my career with films like Prem, then Hu Tu Tu, Biwi No 1 (both in 1999), Hera Pheri (2000), Maqbool (2003), Haider (2014), I think it was not aware or expected. Whatever things happened to me, if I liked it and felt good, I did, of course, as long as the role was good and didn’t take me out of what I was at that time. I want to do all genres, sometimes I don’t have the chance to have films. It’s always been about different experiences with different people. It was not conscious.

International projects like The Namesake, Life of Pi, or the latest, A Suitable Boy with Mira Nair, too drawn to you. Do you think you’re getting better roles in the West or is there a difference?

Not much. Fortunately, I have always had important roles in all the projects that come to me. Besides, the stories were such, with good and important parts. The common thread of everything that happened to me was that these were important and meaningful parts.

2021 also marks the 25th anniversary of your first national maachi award. How important is the rewards to you?

It won’t be fair for me to say that I don’t feel happy when I get rewards, everyone does. But I’m sure, at least for myself, that the relationship you have with rewards and gratification changes or changes over time. When I got the National Award for Maachis, it was something I couldn’t believe. I was like how could this happen to me? I was very young and at that time it was not so common for young actors, I was only five years in my career. I didn’t think, Maine itna achha kaam kiya ki National Award mil jaaye! Somehow, Gulzar sahab (director) told me much later that he was still confident. I didn’t even know the process. He was very confident and the happiest, also because we did it with so much fun. We were children and Gulzar sahab father figure and mentor.

I was discovering my creative process with him, and playing such an important role, I was so proud of it. Pata hi nahi chala, aur national mila award. Of course, you grow up and aren’t stuck in it. You keep growing and getting more rewards. Finally, it is your job and your work that will remain. If awards are to be given, they will be, and if not, I really think that shouldn’t make us all competitive or become the reason for a comparative projection of people. Of course, I value my rewards a lot.

Interact with the author on Twitter / @ RishabhSuri02

To follow @htshowbiz on Twitter