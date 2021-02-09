New HBO movie shines a light on America’s best black artists

A new HBO documentary, Black Art: In the Absence of Light, begins with an account of this pioneering exhibition, including footage from a contemporary interview with Driskell by Tom Brokaw, as well as other memorabilia and commentary.

Directed by Sam Pollard and debuting on Tuesday, Black Art develops from this extraordinary but late moment in the history of black cultural visibility into a succinct and extremely observable introduction to a group of powerful living artists who happen to be African Americans.

Black artists, it goes without saying, are not a monolithic group. Black artists make abstract and figurative art; they take pictures; they make videos, ceramics and sculptures. They are motivated by protest, on occasion, but also by beauty and truth; by technical invention, by confusion and dismay, by desire and love. Why, then, was a show like Two Centuries of Black American Art necessary? And why, almost 50 years later, do you have to make a documentary like Black Art?

The answer to the first question is obvious, and Driskell dutifully answers it when asked by Brokaw: The show was necessary, he says, due to previous omissions. Because traditional (white) neglect meant people wouldn’t see the job any other way. And because without it, the cannon would be incomplete.

It is all true. The best answer to the second question, however, looks slightly different. It has less to do with compensation paid for an ideal of justice, more with pure cultural energy. Black Art, the documentary, cried out for making because over the past 10 or 20 years unprecedented resources have been spent on giving black artists the best, most promising, and most ignored. The resulting feeling of discovery, of mutually reinforcing energies and of excellence demonstrated is unquestionably a phenomenon. Almost (apologies to Harlem) a rebirth.

The most fascinating moments of black art put us in the company of artists, generally in their workshops, sometimes installing works in exhibitions or answering questions from little children during openings. Among the artists we hear are Kerry James Marshall, Carrie Mae Weems, Kara Walker, Radcliffe Bailey and Theaster Gates. Weaving their voices (and many other artists) are, among others, Sarah Lewis, associate professor at Harvard University and widely published author; Maurice Berger, the influential art critic who died in March 2020 of heart failure preceded by symptoms of coronavirus; and Driskell, who we see in his workshop before his death the following month from complications from covid-19.

All three are eloquent and insightful narrators. Driskells long perspective, his generosity towards the younger generation and his fair delivery are tempered by a beautiful vulnerability revealed in the surroundings of his studio, where he speaks unsupervised of influences (mainly Romare Bearden) and the struggle to find his own voice.

Lineage is a big theme. Just as Driskell recounts key conversations with his hero, Bearden, Marshall notes that one of his first teachers was Betye Saar, whose Black girls window was a source of inspiration for his breakthrough work, Portrait of the artist like the shadow of his former self. Another influence on this work has been Ralph Ellisons Invisible Man, who leads Marshall into a beautiful discussion about his momentous realization that black is not the absence of color. Black is a special type of color.

The film addresses crucial moments in the historical reception of African-American art. A notorious precursor to the Driskells Two Centuries exhibition was a failed 1969 attempt by the Metropolitan Museum of Art to dedicate an exhibition to black culture. The show was Harlem on My Mind. Disastrously, instead of exhibiting black art, it presented a socio-historical, almost anthropological view of a New York neighborhood a few blocks from the museum.

Two Centuries, which was explicitly dedicated to black performers, was in many ways a replica of Harlem on My Mind. And its impact has been enormous. Thanks to pioneers like Driskell, museums now understand, Lewis says, that they must tell a counter-narrative about American life and black art. They must correct the stories that have not been told. They also need to ensure that the people who tell these stories and do the work of these museums are more diverse, because as a leading hip-hop artist and collector Swizz beatz says: we hate the way other people tell our story. There are always flaws because they haven’t experienced it.

A recent key moment in the reception of black art was the unveiling in 2018 of the Obama portraits of Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald. The two artists are interviewed in their Black Art studios. Sherald, who painted Michelle Obama, speaks wonderfully about the autobiographical ethics of all of the most interesting work. Responding to the recent surge in interest in African-American art, which has been equated to a gold rush, she acknowledges that there are now many galleries and dealers who choose black artists. But: I’m saying it’s because we were doing some of the best work and some of the most relevant work.

Black art comes across as a sober celebration, but it is by no means complete (we hear nothing from some of the most influential black artists of recent times, including Mark Bradford and David Hammons), and this no It’s not that simple either. One of the artists he presents Walker is celebrated around the world, but his contentious subject has shaken black communities. They aren’t cited on the subject here, but Saar and another prominent black artist, Howardena Pindell, have strongly criticized the Walkers’ treatment of racial stereotypes, pre-war violence, and sexual humiliation in his silhouette wall pieces, questioning not only the work, but also its praise. collected among the white art establishment.

If Walkers’ work is difficult to watch, it’s because it exposes the ugly, racialized identity of the creeping self-mythology of the Americas. But being difficult to watch is not a disqualification. And there is no doubt that Walker’s work has sparked a salutary debate.

As long as there is racial injustice, the urge to reveal examples of that injustice will conflict with the desire to avoid images of trauma. Cell phones, social media, and a fierce culture thirsty for violent images have all contributed to what has been called the hypervisibility of images of black body violence and a consequent urge to shrink from such images. This desire is legitimate; criticism can and should come. But artists trying to deal with real phenomena of both violence and hypervisibility should not be stifled. As an artist Sanford Biggers says of Walker: It’s not always about being appreciated and loved. Sometimes it is about being insulted and criticized.

The documentary could have done more to delve into these questions. Moving away from controversy, it instead addresses other crucial aspects of the reception of noir art, starting from key exhibitions like Black man: representations of masculinity in contemporary American art at the Whitney Museum in 1994-1995 to the inordinate impact of the Studio Museum in Harlem and the effect of ambitious collectors and star power. (Beyonc and Jay-Zs’ video for their 2018 trap song, Apes-t, filmed at the Louvre, is billed as a key moment.)

Despite all the light that is now shining on black artists, black culture in America continues to be plagued by a paradox. Its contours were defined in a simple and heartbreaking question once asked by actor Amandla Stenberg: What would America be like if we loved black people as much as we love black culture?

Justice and visibility or vision and justice are richly linked, as researchers like Lewis and Henry Louis Gates (one of the producers of this documentary; the other was the Studio Museums Thelma Golden) have shown. But there are also times when we might want to decouple ends and means and honor them separately.

The belated increase in attention to black artists is right, in and of itself, not just because it can lead to broader justice. In a world gripped by celebrity culture and warped by the bulimic dynamic of social media, more than ever we need to pursue things precisely for themselves. That’s, I think, what artist Theaster Gates is getting at, in a powerful homily at the end of the movies. Have been part of an ongoing renaissance, he admits. But the question that excites him the most is: do we have the capacity to be great creators in the absence of light? If darkness has something to do with the absence of light, does dark art mean that sometimes I do when no one is looking?