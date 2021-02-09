The Daily Flash: Top Chef is back for season 18!

Daily Flash tackles of the day Fast furious, Jane Goodall and Tom Brady… and that’s just the start! Discover today’s hottest news below:

The wheel comes to NBC

NBC commissioned a 10-episode series based on BBC game show Wheel. In each show, seven celebrities are strapped to the circumference of the giant wheel. Each celebrity brought an area of ​​expertise to the show and it is in these areas that applicants should answer questions. The competitors themselves are under the wheel, on another smaller wheel. This competitor’s wheel is rotated, and whichever competitor is randomly selected, gets up in their chair, to take their place in the center of The Wheel and start the game.

Milian steps up

Christina milian was asked to take on the role of Collette in Starzs new installment of Intensify. The role was created by the late Naya Rivera during the first two seasons, which aired on Youtube. Starz to air the first two seasons of the series debut March 5 on all platforms.

Jane Goodall comes alive

Apple TV + is put in the air Jeanne, a new children’s series based on Jane goodall. He will follow Jane Garcia, a 10-year-old girl with an active imagination. Through pretend play, Jane and her loyal teammates work to protect an endangered animal in every mission-driven episode because, according to her idol, only if we understand that we will care. Only if we care will we help you. Only if we help can they be saved.

Amazon adds three to the power

Rob delaney, Alice eve, and Edwina findley joined the cast of Amazon Prime Videos The power. The 10-part thriller, based on Naomi Aldermans’ bestselling novel, sees every teenage girl in the world suddenly developing the power to shock people at will. Its inherited, its incorporated, and it cannot be taken from them.

Jordan, Amazon and Ali!

Michael B. Jordans Outlier Society has entered into a new exclusive global pact for television with Amazon Studios. One of his next projects with the streamer will see him turn Muhammad Ali’s life into a limited series.

Chris Estrada is a punk ass bitch

Hulu a greenlit a new comedy pilot with a comedian Chris Estrada, entitled Punk ass bitch. Inspired by the life of Estradas in south-central Los Angeles, the series centers on Julio Lopez, a punk slut with a heart of gold who goes out of his way to help everyone except himself.

Top Chef Tackles Recipes and COVID-19

well done announced that season 18 of Top chef, which was filmed in Portland amid the pandemic, will premiere on First of April. This season, a new batch of 15 extremely talented executive chefs and restaurateurs, representing a cross-section of cuisines and dishes from across the country, vie for the coveted title, bringing their unique skills, diversity of cuisines and a range of flavors.

SNL Star in mind

Melissa Villaseor has been selected to host the 2021 Independent Spirit of Cinema Prize sure April 22.

Henry & Curry Team for Disney + Project

Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry is ready to write untitled basketball feature for Disney + this basketball superstar Steph Curry is in talks to produce.

Rodriguez and Smith take on dungeons and dragons

Michelle rodriguez and Justice Smith are set to star in the film adaptation of Dungeons and dragons. Plot details of Johnathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley’s project being kept under wraps for now

Trailers

The falcon and the winter soldier arrive at Disney + sure March 19. The series takes place in the wake of the events of Avengers: Endgame, as Sam Wilson / Falcon and Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities and patience. Check out the trailer below:

ESPN + teased the first look at, The Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, the next multi-part series on Tom brady and his career in the NFL. The series will examine the psychological and emotional terrain of each victory and defeat. Each episode focuses on a single Super Bowl appearance and focuses not only on the key moments, but everything leading up to them.

The action-packed trailer for the ninth episode of the Fast furious series, F9, has been unveiled. The film, released on May 28, stars stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Jordana Brewster alongside Helen Mirren. Michael Rooker, John Cena, Cardi B, Finn Cole and many more.

HBO Max launched the trailer for The bridge. The Reality TV Contest Series, premiere February 11th, features twelve foreigners from the US, UK and Ireland, who set out for a cabin nestled in the heart of British nature without knowing what they would do only than a huge cash prize on an island in the middle of a lake but to reach the money, competitors must build an 850 foot bridge with their bare hands and with limited supplies. With only 20 days to complete this gargantuan task, competitors must figure out how to work together, even if only one can win the prize.

