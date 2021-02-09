Ibrahim Ali Khan will he choose cricket over Bollywood? Saba Ali Khan asks fans to guess





Saba Ali Khan recently shared a post on his Instagram handle featuring his nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is also the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Ibrahim has been the subject of media attention since his older sister Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut as an actress, although he currently does not have a public social media account. Saba Ali Khan shared a photo of Ibrahim and asked fans what future they thought he would choose to go for. Saif’s sister, Saba, is the daughter of legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi who was a legendary cricketer. Mansoor Ali Khan was nicknamed “Tiger Pataudi” when he played for the Indian cricket team. Saba had recently shared a photo of Ibrahim batting while playing cricket and captioned it “Definitely … a FOUR !!! Ibrahim Ali Khan. Do you think he will follow in his grandfather’s footsteps and will be playing cricket for #teamindia ??? ???. Saba also asked fans to leave their responses in the comments section. Take a look at the post below. Also read: Saif Ali Khan talks about importance of paternity leave and time spent with family The photos of Ibrahim Ali Khan; the fans react Ibrahim Ali Khan was recently featured in the Instagram post of his aunt Saba Ali Khan, playing cricket. As her aunt Saba asked fans what they thought about her nephew’s future cricket career, several fans responded. Some fans seemed to think Ibrahim would follow in his grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan’s footsteps while some fans believe he will follow his father Saif Ali Khan to Bollywood. Take a look at some of the reactions below. Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan & Inaaya Kemmu Mock Corn, Kareena Kapoor Calls Them ‘A-Corn-ing’ Learn more about Ibrahim Ali Khan Ibrahim Ali Khan’s photos are getting some social media attention, even though the child star does not have an official social media account. Ibrahim has yet to make his highly anticipated Bollywood debut; however, several fan pages for the kid star already exist on Instagram. In contrast, her sister Sara Ali Khan is regularly on Instagram, often posting photos of her and her family together. Ibrahim usually receives a lot of love from Saif and Sara’s fans, every time he makes an appearance on the latter’s Instagram. Take a look at a recent photo of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from Sara’s Instagram account below. Also Read: Soha Ali Khan Stuns In Red Saree, Opens Up About Her Love For ‘Heritage Jewelry’ Also read: Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan Starrer ‘Adipurush’ located in Goregaon catches fire on Muhurat day Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos