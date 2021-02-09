Oprah Winfrey’s $ 100million house is another world and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are neighbors





Bridie wilkins Oprah Winfrey House: Find out where Oprah lives in her Promised Land estate in Montecito, near the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Oprah winfreyHis primary residence is in Montecito, California. She originally bought the 70-acre estate for $ 50 million in 2001, although it is now believed to be worth $ 100 million. It is made up of various properties, including the 23,000 square foot main mansion where Oprah resides, which includes several living rooms, a library, a kitchen, two home theaters, a wine cellar, an office, six bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. SEE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s £ 11million home is full of hidden references – see inside She shares the house with her longtime boyfriend, Stedman Graham, and has revealed several areas inside since the start of the pandemic. In addition, Oprah is now a neighbor with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, after their move to the area in June 2020. In fact, Oprah recently posted a video showing a Thanksgiving gift basket that she said her neighbor “M” sent her, with a crown emoji hinting at the royal status of Meghan. Discover the incredible estate of Oprah … Oprah Winfrey’s home cinema Loading the player … WATCH: Oprah Winfrey unveils epic home theater Oprah’s house has two home theaters, one of which she showed off in a previous video. It has a huge projection screen occupying an entire wall, as well as a sofa and several armchairs. MORE: Oprah Winfrey Offers Rare Insight Inside An Epic House READ: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s A-List neighbors in LA revealed Oprah Winfrey’s Kitchen Oprah’s kitchen is designed with cream wood cabinetry and natural wood worktops. There is an island in the middle of the space, lined with matching wooden stools. Another video taken in the kitchen showed there were metal bird figures mounted on a wall and a large skylight in the ceiling. Oprah Winfrey’s Dining Room Oprah’s dining room exudes grandeur with double-height ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows with curtains draping the length of the floor, and a large dining table lined with wooden chairs with white seating. She previously shared a video showing how she decorated the table for a friend and CBS News star on Gayle King’s birthday. Oprah Winfrey’s Hallway Oprah offered a look down the hallway of the house as she celebrated New Years with her friends and family. Like the rest of the house, it has double-height ceilings and is decorated with a cream and muted wood pattern. Oprah Winfrey’s Office Oprah has her own private office, organized with white cabinets, exposed shelves, and hardwood floors. She has a brown leather swivel chair with gold metal wheels. Oprah Winfrey’s bedroom Oprah and Stedman have a wooden four-poster bed with a cream fabric mattress topper and white linen curtains framing the edges. The bed is dressed in white linen and there is a curved vintage dresser with a mirrored front as seen behind Oprah. Oprah Winfrey’s living room One of Oprah’s lounges has patio doors to a terrace. Inside there is a cream and gray striped corner sofa. Another living room in the house has a large cream L-shaped sofa dressed in gray and brown cushions, next to a wooden dresser placed against a wall. Oprah Winfrey Library The house even has its own library, as seen behind Oprah in this photo. It has large shelves and several seating areas. Oprah Winfrey Garden Outside, Oprah has plenty of room to enjoy, and she has placed a gray hammock between two trees. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







