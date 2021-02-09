The renaissance of the Granville Entertainment District could be traced back to the Vancouver plan

Another area of ​​city building could be referred to the city government’s Vancouver plan, threatening to slow much-needed interventions in the Granville Entertainment District (GED).

In a report to city council to be deliberated on Tuesday, city staff requested permission to draft a plan and budget for a future planning process targeting Granville Street in the downtown core, as part of efforts to make move forward and implement the Vancouver plan.

The proposed planning process would not be considered by city council for consideration until the end of 2021, and the work itself for a new vision for the region would not begin until 2022. Meanwhile, conditions on the GED would continue to deteriorate.

This planning process would focus primarily on Granville Street between Drake and Robson Streets, with considerations of culture, heritage character, public realm, and its function as a priority shopping street and transit hub for pedestrians.

However, this multi-year schedule could suspend more development projects or even cancel them, and discourage private investment as a way not only to revive GED, but also to recover COVID-19.

“In recent years, Granville Street has faced a lack of daytime activity, vacant storefronts, and health and safety issues. The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated many of these problems, putting significant pressure on local businesses, ”the report read.

“These changes have contributed to a growing interest from businesses, cultural organizations and the community to rethink the future of Granville Street, as noted in comments made in the Public Engagement for this proposed change and other initiatives. recent. There is also a strong interest from landowners on other blocks of Granville for redevelopment and reinvestment in the area.

Additionally, city staff are proposing to introduce higher residential density – with an emphasis on social housing and rental housing – along a two-block stretch of Granville Street between Drake Street and Helmcken Street, considered the K3 area.

Currently, commercial and residential uses are permitted in the K3 zone, up to a maximum floor space ratio (FSR) density of a floor area of ​​3.5 times the lot size. The changes would allow an increased density of up to 5.0 FSR, provided that 100% of the residential area is set aside for social housing or rental housing, with the stipulation that retail and restaurant uses will still be required. at least on the ground floor. . Also, density can only be applied to a site with a building constructed since 1930 and a maximum street frontage of 23 meters (75 ft).

Any changes to the K3 zone would be subject to the public hearing process.

City staff note that several vacant or underutilized sites in this area could be a redevelopment option for landowners and that the proposed changes are “modest”.

But Charles Gauthier, president and CEO of the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association, says he would like to see more flexibility and an accelerated schedule that reflects the difficult and pressing realities of GED.

He is also concerned about the mixing of more residential space on Granville Street and the resulting potential loss of the potential for a stronger commercial presence on the Strip.

There is a history in downtown Vancouver of residents in newer apartment buildings complaining about excess noise and light from pre-existing businesses in the entertainment district and other shopping areas.

Gauthier wishes to see any existing floor area of ​​commercial spaces on replaced development sites as a redevelopment requirement, such as mixed-use buildings with shops and restaurants at street level, and multiple floors of offices or hotels. . This combination has had some success in Yaletown and Gastown.

Hotels on the upper floors of these redevelopments should be encouraged, given that there is a dearth of affordable accommodation options downtown to support the eventual rebound in Vancouver’s large tourism industry.

Kerry Bonnis, whose eponymous company Bonnis Properties, is behind the important business-only proposal for 800 Granville Street at the northern end of the planning area proposed by city staff, says he doesn’t it makes no sense to replace and relocate existing and potential commercial space.

“It’s an entertainment district, and that’s where we celebrate, as we saw with the 2010 Olympics. It has bright signs and relaxed statuses, it’s meant to be a place of vitality and dynamism. It is wrong to subject residents to the noise and festivities of the shopping street, ”Bonnis said in an interview with the Daily Hive Urbanized.

“Vancouver is 115 km2, we don’t understand the logic of trying to put residential on what is historically and currently a commercial street when you could put it elsewhere. We are concerned that people who are going through difficult times and who need the help of our city and our citizens, including the mentally ill, are housed on a commercial street.

He says social housing and supportive housing should be located in primary residential areas, allowing residents to integrate into the fabric of a normal residential neighborhood.

“We do not understand why they should be isolated on the commercial streets, it is not good for them and it is not good for the commerce of the city,” he added.

Currently there are four existing buildings in the K3 zone containing a total of 21 rental units, with all four buildings being built before 1930, meaning they would not be eligible for additional social housing and rental housing density. under the proposed changes.

Additionally, there are three single occupancy buildings with a combined total of 239 rooms in K3, but these buildings are not eligible due to their pre-1930 construction and city policies preventing loss of social housing. Two buildings are occupied and one building is vacant.

The newest supportive housing addition to the K3 zone is the former Howard Johnson Hotel at 1176 Granville Street, acquired by the provincial government last year and now known as “Lugaat”.

There is also a rental property at 1138 Granville Street with 106 rental units, completed in 2012, but it is outside of the K3 zone.

Near the south end of K3, near the north end of the Granville Street bridge, there are two residential buildings belonging to strata.