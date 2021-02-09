With his expertise as an actor in The Last Lear,Dil dhadakne do and Delhi Crime, Shefali Shah has become one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood. But there’s another side to this 48-year-old that few people are aware of.

A woman of many talents, she is also a passionate painter who shares her art with the world on Instagram. His vivid watercolors are a class of their own.

Shefali started painting two years ago and recounted how her love of art revived due to boredom. The actor studied art in a foreign country and tapped into his creative side.

But a few years ago, without a job, I was urged to find an outlet for my creativity so as not to go crazy. And in art, I have found an outpouring of immense satisfaction and satiety to my creative urges. I stepped out of my comfort zone, and went back to art school in a foreign land, strangers, a foreign language, no home, no family, no friends.

– Shefali Shah on Instagram

His work on Instagram blew us away and we can’t get enough of his artistic abilities.

Can a woman do it all? Shefali Shah has surely proven that she is a force to be reckoned with.