Justice League’s Steppenwolf fix is ​​(in part) why the Snyder Cup is rated R





The Justice League Snyder Cut is officially rated R, and a new clip featuring Steppenwolf fighting the Amazons partially shows why that’s the case.

New clip of Steppenwolf fighting Amazons shows part of why Justice League by Zack Snyder is noted R. To call the Snyder Cut story historic would be the quintessential understatement, Justice League after initially being released in theaters assembled from hasty covers and extensively reworked the footage of Zack Snyder after his departure from the film. After an extended fan surge, the Snyder Cut will finally debut on HBO Max on March 18, with an R rating that can be partly attributed to its main antagonist. Snyder previously said he expected the film to be rated R and offered information about the film that includes Batman dropping an F bomb. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice hadan F-Bomb in its R-rated Ultimate Edition, but that alone wouldn’t account for Snyder Cut’s R-rating, since PG-13 movies can get away with at least one. In that regard, Steppenwolf’s clip for Snyder offers a clearer picture of why the Snyder Cut will be rated-R. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. RELATED: Justice League: How the Snyder Cut Will Fix Steppenwolf The clip shows Steppenwolf fighting the Amazons in Themyscira, with an Amazon brutally dying when Steppenwolf cuts her down with his ax. With the size of the 300-Esque squirt of blood that this causes, it shows quite clearly that the Snyder Cut was intended to carry an R. Other areas of the film, like the death of Silas Stone seen in the trailer, also show that Snyder does has fired no punches of the usual intensity associated with his films. AlthoughJustice Leaguewas heavily picked up from the movie Zack Snyder made, the changes to Steppenwolf started long before he left. followingBatman vs. Supermanthe division response, items such as “scary idea“from Darkseid murdering Lois Lane in the Batcave (thus making Superman vulnerable to the influence of the anti-life equation) have been deleted in a script rewrite. Steppenwolf himself has also been toned down a lot in his appearance and threat. general, but that’s clearly a thing of the past now. Prior to the release of the new clip, Snyder had also shed some light on how the film will present Steppenwolf, saying that “He literally doesn’t care“regarding the villain’s perspective on humans. From Snyder’s Steppenwolf perspective, slaughtering humans is no different from killing bugs, and his complete lack of empathy is quite evident in In addition to those factors, Steppenwolf has risen, silver battle armorp features him as a fearsome Xenomorph-like alien villain, while a clip of the Superman in a black suit cutting a leaping Steppenwolf in the trailer also shows the villain as a much more formidable fighter overall. All things considered, Steppenwolf already looks like one of the more improved aspects of Justice League made by the Snyder Cut.A truly spooky alien warrior and ruthless butcher on the battlefield, Steppenwolf also helps highlight whyJustice League by Zack Snyderwill debut with an R rating. Steppenwolf being such a monstrous opponent the League must stand up against, one can only imagine how ruthless the history lesson of the film will show Darkseid. NEXT: Justice League: Zack Snyder’s New Steppenwolf Design Is Much Better MCU theory: Eternals explains how Thanos had the Mind Stone

