Rishi Kapoor’s younger brother, Bollywood actor Rajiv Kapoor dies





Rajiv kapoor

Image Credit: Instagram.com/neetu54/

Actor-filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor, the younger brother of Rishi Kapoor, has died. Media reports said the 58-year-old suffered cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital in Mumbai where he was pronounced dead. The news was confirmed by actress Neetu Kapoor who posted a photo of her brother-in-law on Instagram with the message: RIP. Elder brother Randhir Kapoor also spoke to The Times of India about the tragedy, saying: I lost my younger brother, Rajiv. He is no more. The doctors tried their best but couldn’t save him. Known by his nickname Chimpu in Bollywood, Rajiv was a member of Bollywood’s first family, with legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor as his father, while Prithviraj Kapoor was his grandfather. Following in his family’s footsteps, Rajiv made his Bollywood debut with the 1983 film Ek Jaan Hain Hum. But it was the 1985 blockbuster Ram Teri Ganga Maili, directed by his father, that put him in the spotlight. Mandakini and Rajiv Kapoor in Ram Teri Ganga Maili

Image Credit: RK Films

His other notable films include Lava, Zalzala, and Zabardast. However, he could never step out of the shadow of his brother Rishis, who was a famous actor at the time. Rajiv quickly moved away from acting and decided to take the helm instead under the RK Films family banner. In 1997 he directed his brother Rishi with Madhuri Dixit to Prem Granth. The film was a commercial flop. Rajiv is the uncle of Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It has been less than a year since the death of Rishi, who passed away on April 30, 2020. Bollywood has come to offer condolences to The Kapoor family, with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar professing his grief.







