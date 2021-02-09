Mank leads 2021 Critics Choice Awards nominations | Entertainment





“Mank” leads the Critics Choice Award nominations with 12 nods. The Netflix movie – which stars Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins – received the most nods when the organizers of the 2021 Critics Choice Awards revealed this year’s nominees. “Mank” has been nominated in all major categories, including the coveted Best Picture, Best Actor for Gary Oldman and Best Supporting Actress for Amanda Seyfried. David Fincher also received a nod for Best Director while his father Jack Fincher – who died in 2003 – was posthumously nominated for Best Screenplay after writing the film 30 years ago. The Netflix movie also received a nod in the Best Cinematography category as well as Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Costume Design, and Best Visual Effects, among others. Elsewhere, “Minari” also received a high number of nominations – 10 in total. It landed in the Best Picture category alongside ‘Da 5 Bloods’,’ Ma Raineys Black Bottom ‘,’ News of the World ‘,’ Nomadland ‘and’ One Night in Miami ‘as well as’ Promising Young Woman. ‘, “Sound of Metal” and “Trial of the Chicago 7”. That meant four Netflix films ended up receiving a nod in the main category, a feat never before seen by any studio in Critics Choice Awards history. The best actor will be played between Ben Affleck (‘The Way Back’), Riz Ahmed (‘Sound of Metal’), Tom Hanks (‘News of the World’), Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods) and Anthony Hopkins (‘The Father ‘) as well as Chadwick Boseman posthumously for’ Ma Raineys Black Bottom ‘. While her co-star Viola Davis goes against Vanessa Kirkby (“Pieces of a Woman”), Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”) and Zendaya (“Malcolm & Marie”). Chadwick Boseman also receives a nod for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Da 5 Bloods”. The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards – hosted by Taye Diggs – will take place on March 7. An abbreviated list of the 2021 Critics Choice Awards nominations is as follows: Better image ‘Da 5 Bloods’ (Netflix) ‘My Raineys Black Bottom’ (Netflix) ‘Mank’ (Netflix) “Minari” (A24) “ News of the World ” (Universal Pictures) ‘Nomadland’ (Projector Images) “ A Night in Miami ” (Amazon Studios) “ Promising Young Woman ” (Focus Features) ‘Sound of Metal’ (Amazon Studios) ‘The Chicago Trial 7’ (Netflix) Best actor Ben Affleck ‘The Way Home’ (Warner Bros.) Riz Ahmed ‘Sound of Metal’ (Amazon Studios) Chadwick Boseman ‘My Raineys Black Bottom’ (Netflix) Tom Hanks ‘News of the World’ (Universal Pictures) Anthony Hopkins “ The Father ” (Sony Pictures Classics) Delroy Lindo ‘Da 5 Bloods’ (Netflix) Gary Oldman ‘Mank’ (Netflix) Steven Yeun ‘Minari’ (A24) Best actress Viola Davis ‘My Raineys Black Bottom’ (Netflix) Andra Day ‘United States vs. Billie Holiday’ (Hulu) Sidney Flanigan “ Never Rarely Sometimes Always ” (Focus Features) Vanessa Kirby ‘Pieces of a Woman’ (Netflix) Frances McDormand ‘Nomadland’ (Projector Images) Carey Mulligan “ Promising Young Woman ” (Focus Features) Zendaya ‘Malcolm and Marie’ (Netflix) Best Supporting Actor Chadwick Boseman ‘Da 5 Bloods’ (Netflix) Sacha Baron Cohen ‘The Chicago Trial 7’ (Netflix) Daniel Kaluuya ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ (Warner Bros.) Bill Murray “ On the Rocks ” (A24 / Apple TV +) Leslie Odom, Jr. ‘One Night in Miami’ (Amazon Studios) Paul Raci ‘Sound of Metal’ (Amazon Studios) Best Supporting Actress Maria Bakalova ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ (Amazon Studios) Ellen Burstyn ‘Pieces of a Woman’ (Netflix) Glenn Close ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ (Netflix) Olivia Colman “ The Father ” (Sony Pictures Classics) Amanda Seyfried ‘Mank’ (Netflix) Yuh-Jung Youn ‘Minari’ (A24) Best Young Actor / Actress Ryder Allen ‘Palmer’ (Apple TV +) Ibrahima Gueye ‘The Life to Come’ (Netflix) Alan Kim ‘Minari’ (A24) Talia Ryder “ Never Rarely Sometimes Always ” (Focus Features) Caoilinn Springall ‘The Midnight Sky’ (Netflix) Helena Zengel ‘News of the World’ (Universal Pictures) Best director Lee Isaac Chung ‘Minari’ (A24) Emerald Fennell “ Promising Young Woman ” (Focus Features) David Fincher ‘Mank’ (Netflix) Spike Lee ‘Da 5 Bloods’ (Netflix) Regina King “ A Night in Miami ” (Amazon Studios) Aaron Sorkin ‘The Chicago Trial 7’ (Netflix) Chlo Zhao ‘Nomadland’ (Projector Images) Best Original Screenplay Lee Isaac Chung ‘Minari’ (A24) Emerald Fennell “ Promising Young Woman ” (Focus Features) Jack Fincher ‘Mank’ (Netflix) Eliza Hittman “ Never Rarely Sometimes Always ” (Focus Features) Darius Marder and Abraham Marder “ Sound of Metal ” (Amazon Studios) Aaron Sorkin ‘The Chicago Trial 7’ (Netflix) Best comedy ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ (Amazon Studios) ‘The Forty Year Old Version’ (Netflix) ‘The King of Staten Island’ (Universal Pictures) “ On the rocks ” (A24 / Apple TV +) ‘Palm Springs’ (Hulu and NEON) ‘The Ball’ (Netflix) Best Foreign Language Film ‘Another Round’ (Samuel Goldwyn Films) “ Collective ” (Magnolia Pictures) ‘La Llorona’ (thrill) “ The Life to Come ” (Netflix) “Minari” (A24) “ Two of Us ” (Magnolia Pictures)

