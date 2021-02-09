



Image source: INSTAGRAM / SANTABANTAPAGE Rajiv Kapoor dies at 58: Neetu Kapoor, Naved Jafri and more Bollywood celebrities offer their condolences Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor’s younger brother, Rajiv Kapoor took his last breath on Tuesday, he was not holding up well and had not been active for a few months. He was absent from Christmas and Raksha Bandhan lunches in Kapoor. The 58-year-old veteran actor was taken to Inlaks General Hospital after suffering a massive heart attack. The news of his disappearance was confirmed by Randhir Kapoor in an interview with TOI. He said: “I have lost my youngest brother, Rajiv. He is no more. The doctors did their best but could not save him. I am in the hospital, awaiting his body.” Not just the Kapoor family, but the Bollywood fraternity are deeply shocked after his sudden disappearance. Many celebrities including her sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor, Naved Jafri, Tusshar Kapoor and others took to social media and offered their condolences. Neetu Kapoor shared his photo and wrote “RIP” next to it. Riddhima Kapoor shared her photo on Instagram and wrote: “Goodbye uncle #RIP”. READ ALSO:BREAKING | Actor Rajiv Kapoor, brother of Randhir, Rishi dies at 58 Naved Jafri tweeted: “He was a pure heart and a very kind human being. May his soul rest in peace, my deepest condolences to the #rajivkapoor #riprajivkapoor family.” Arfi Laamba tweeted: “RIP #RajivKapoor. My sincere condolences to the entire Kapoor clan.” Payal Ghosh mourned her shocking disappearance and wrote: “Very sad news .. #Rajivkapoor Ji dies of heart attack. My deepest condolences to the Kapoor family .. !! RIP.” Tusshar Kapoor mourned his passing and tweeted: “Sad to hear of the passing of Rajiv Kapoor! My deepest condolences to the family! May his soul rest in peace.” Divya Dutta tweeted: “This is terribly shocking news. RIP Rajeev kapoor.” Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote: “Devastated !! Another great loss for the Folded Hands family one of my most favorite people in the world. Love him so dearly. Can’t remember a happy time without him. Uncle Chimpu you will be missed. Broken heart. RIP. “ Actor Sanjay Dutt paid tribute and tweeted: “Absolutely heartbroken to hear of Rajiv Kapoor’s passing. A soul gone too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with the Kapoor family at this difficult time. Om ShantiFolded hands.” Raj Babbar tweeted: “Shocked by the disappearance of #RajivKapoor ji. Chimpu has always been very gracious and extremely kind. The gentle soul left us too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.” Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar said she was deeply saddened. “I have just learned of the passing of the talented actor Rajiv Kapoor, the youngest son of Raj Kapoor Sahab. I am deeply saddened by the news. May his soul rest in peace,” Mangeshkar tweeted. Sunny Deol said: “Shocked to learn of the passing of #RajivKapoor. My deepest condolences to the Kapoor family.” “I had the opportunity to work with #Rajiv Kapoor in the film PremGranth. It was a difficult subject which he treated with great maturity despite being his first film. Remembering the wonderful moments we have My deepest condolences to the Kapoor family. RIP Hands folded, heart broken, “Madhuri Dixit tweeted. Randeep Hooda wrote: For those who are not versed, Rajiv Kapoor was the son of Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj. He made his theater debut in 1983 with “Ek Jaan Hain Hum” and worked in films like Aasmaan (1984), Lover Boy (1985), Zabardast (1985).







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos