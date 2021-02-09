The photos of the underwater photographer of the year 2021 unveiled





(CNN) American Renee Capozzola became the first woman Underwater Photographer of the Year overall winner after her stunning image of blacktip reef sharks in French Polynesia won the award for 2021. Capozzola’s atmospheric photo of marine predators sailing under gulls at sunset has beaten more than 4,500 submissions from competitors from 68 countries in the annual competition. A native of Southern California, Capozzola has traveled the world with her camera, she says website The winning image, “Sharks’ Skylight”, was taken on the Pacific Island of Moorea in August. “French Polynesia strongly protects its sharks, it is my favorite place to photograph them,” she said in a statement released by the organizers of the competition. “I spent several evenings photographing the shallows at sunset, and I was finally rewarded with this scene: crystal clear water, a rich sunset, sharks and even birds.” Renee Capozzola’s “Sharks’ Skylight” saw her become the first female underwater photographer of the year. Renee Capozzola / UPY 2021 Posting news of her victory on Facebook, Capozzola said she was “completely blown away and honored beyond words to have received this prestigious recognition.” She added: “Sharks are in danger of extinction, so I hope this image will help raise awareness of the additional legal protections sharks need around the world.” Alexander Mustard, chairman of the judges, said the awe-inspiring images of all participants offered “a much needed escape into the underwater world”. Commenting on the overall winner, he said: “This is a photograph of hope, a glimpse of what the ocean can be like when we give it a chance, thriving with spectacular life below and above the surface.” Based in the UK, the annual competition – running since 1965 – celebrates photography below the surface of oceans, lakes, rivers and even swimming pools. The competition comprises 13 categories, with themes such as macro, wide angle, behavior and wreck photography, as well as four categories of photos taken specifically in UK waters. Mark Kirkland was named UK Underwater Photographer of the Year 2021 for his view of the inner city’s wildlife “While You Sleep”, captured near his home in Glasgow. Kirkland said he spent 25 hours out of four nights getting the shot. “While You Sleep” won Glasgow-based Mark Kirkland the title of British Underwater Photographer of the Year 2021. Mark Kirkland / UPY 2021 “This small muddy pond is an unlikely refuge for wildlife, wedged between a housing estate, a supermarket and a factory. But for a few nights every year, while the city sleeps, it comes alive with frogs,” he said. he adds. Karim Iliya of the United States was named 2021 Marine Conservation Photographer of the Year for “Crowded Island,” an aerial view of a small island in Panama. Highlighting conservation issues in the ocean, this is the first time the category has been won with an overwater image, organizers said. Karim Iliya was named Marine Conservation Photographer of the Year 2021 for “Aerial View of Crowded Guna Yala Island”. Karim Iliya / UPY 2021 “This densely populated village is a visual microcosm, a reminder of how humans across the planet are consuming too much space,” Iliya said. “Our relationship with nature and the importance of protecting it becomes very evident when you look at our species from above and see how we monopolize space, forcing nature out.” Praising the image, Judge Peter Rowlands said it was “a vivid visual reminder of how we humans invade the land and then fish the surrounding sea.”

