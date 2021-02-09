New Dating App, Lantern, Delivers Entertainment-Driven Approach to Online Dating | Business





MIAMI – (BUSINESS WIRE) – February 9, 2021 – Lantern, the newly launched dating app, brings fun to online dating by immersing its users in virtual movie-like scenarios that change with each response, matching them with others on the same path. As the first dating app to harness gamification technology, Lantern combines relationship psychology, a weighted algorithm, seductive design, and a touch of fate to deliver a deeper and more meaningful online dating experience. Lantern differentiates itself by taking you on a journey that changes with each selection. After choosing an answer, You just won $ 50 million, the jet is full. Where are you going? the following screen shows other people who have made the same choice. Lantern not only offers an honest way to meet someone, but it’s also a great way to break the ice. Hey, we both said St. Tropez ‘. Have you been before? The Lantern inbox is full of potential dates who want to talk about someone’s favorite topics. Online dating has started to feel like a second job. We’ve lost that sense of adventure and excitement that comes with meeting new people, says Lantern creator Yehuda J Neuman. So we’ve created an experience that makes the dating process fun, introspective, and connective … we all deserve to find someone who appreciates how unique we are. Although it starts with fun, the app contains some real psychology. The structure was created by founders Caroline Gyllensporre and Yehuda Neuman based on the work of her father, Mr. Gary Neuman, licensed and award-winning psychotherapist New York Times best-selling author. Neuman has been featured in 12 shows with Oprah Winfrey, over 50 in the Today Show, Anderson Cooper, Katie Couric, Steve Harvey and more segments. Oprah even dubbed him one of the “the best psychotherapists in the world”. The extensive knowledge and resources of the Lantern team continue to ensure that the app provides entertainment and psychological value to its users. Lantern eliminates the mundane action of walking through endless amounts of people based solely on physical appearance by allowing users to explore their own storyline through engaging questions. The new ad-free dating app is free with the option to pay for its premium service. Lantern is now available for free and can be downloaded from the App Store Here. About Lantern: Launched in 2021 by Yehuda J Neuman and Caroline Gyllensporre, Lantern makes online dating fun by immersing users in playful scenarios with outcomes they can choose from, using compelling questions and challenging scenarios. The experience was created with a unique focus on entertaining users and integrating psychology supported by Oprah’s featured psychologist and New York Times best-selling author, Mr. Gary Neuman. Lantern ambitiously aims to entertain and connect, all at the same time. You can find more information about Lantern at www.lanterndating.com and the app can be downloaded Here. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005386/en/ CONTACT: Cara Zizzo 702-592-2234 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT ONLINE SOCIAL MEDIA COMMUNICATIONS MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT OTHER COMMUNICATIONS ELECTRONIC GAMES SOURCE: Lantern Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 02/09/2021 07:00 / DISC: 02/09/2021 07:01 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005386/en

