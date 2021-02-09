It’s easier to take a break than to support your career in the Bollywood music industry: Priya Saraiya

While the entertainment world went through a very difficult time due to the pandemic last year, the music industry was the only place where the work continued to happen despite the lockdown and everything in between. So while live musicians lost a lot of gigs etc, they also got a chance to get in touch with their inner creativity after a very long time, says singer Priya Saraiya.

But the pandemic also meant that Bollywood music was non-existent as only independent music was created. While she doesn’t want to compare the two genres, Saraiya, who has performed songs such as Jaise Mera Tu (Happy Ending; 2014) and Sun Saathiya (ABCD 2; 2015), says Bollywood music is definitely more difficult. because it has to be written in a certain configuration and therefore there are limits.

Saraiya has also written the lyrics to popular Bollywood songs such as Mileya Mileya (Happy Ending), Judaai (Badlapur; 2015) and Pyaar Toh Tha (Bala; 2019), among others. And she says Bollywood gives everyone opportunity, but it’s what you do with it is what matters. Everyone has their own struggles. Taking a break from Bollywood is easier than staying in Bollywood. It’s easy to get your first song, second song, or even your third song, but what to do next? Then it’s just about your talent and the quality of your craft, says Saraiya. She adds that the opportunities are there for everyone. I see all these reality TV singers who are so talented and all have chances. Now, in fact, it has become a lot easier thanks to digital platforms. So things have definitely gotten easier than 10 years ago.

Saraiya, who recently released a new indie track called Pritam Ni on her YouTube channel, says that now there is an audience for every genre. There are people who only listen to hip-hop and trance, and then there is another ensemble that maybe only listens to Bhojpuri songs, so there is an audience for everything. So whatever genre has the most listeners, songs from those genres will obviously get more views. I feel bad when the original content doesn’t get the kind of reach it should. It pinches me, but that’s where the music labels come in as they take care of the promotion and distribution of the tracks, so I basically think every artist has to figure it out for themselves, concludes. -it.