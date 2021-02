Actor Riz Ahmed and Chisenhale director Zo Whitley selected for new commission to diversify London’s public landmarks

Flickr

Actor Riz Ahmed and curator Sandy Nairne are among the members of a new diversity committee created by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, which will promote greater diversity in the public domain, reviving the debate on how to deal with monuments dedicated to controversial history. The figures. A statement from the London Assembly says the majority of statues, street names and memorials in London largely reflect Victorian Britain, but the mayor wants to tell the whole story of the capital. Khan said last year: There are slavers who should fall, and the commission will give advice on that. The commission statement says, however, that [it] was not created to preside over the removal of the statues. Fifteen panelists were selected for the Commission for Diversity in the Public Domain following an open recruitment process; Other members include Zo Whitley, director of the Chisenhale Gallery in London, architecture critic Robert Bevan, who also contributes to The art journal, presenter and curator Aindrea Emelife and Eleanor Pinfield, director of Art on the Underground. For far too long, too many Londoners have felt unrepresented by the statues, street names and building names all around them, and it is important that we do what we can to ensure our rich and diverse history be celebrated and properly commemorated in our city, Khan adds in a statement. The new commission, co-chaired by the Deputy Mayor for Culture and Creative Industries, Justine Simons, will focus on increasing representation among black, Asian and minority ethnic communities, women, LGTBQ + and groups. disabled. The commission will examine what is currently London’s public domain, discuss legacies to be celebrated and make a series of recommendations that will help establish best practice, the London Assembly said. But the move is at odds with the British government’s new policy to safeguard historic monuments across England. The law would come into force from March and would apply to the 12,000 statues in England. Robert Jenrick, the communities secretary who is leading the reforms, wrote in the Sunday Telegraph that he is waging war against the militants of the town hall and that he has awakened worthy people who have written a single often negative story on the history of the country. Khan has pledged his support for a number of new memorials in the capital dedicated to black British teenager Stephen Lawrence, who was murdered in a racially motivated attack in 1993, and the generation of Windrush workers from the Caribbean in UK.







