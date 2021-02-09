Paul Burrell lands his own documentary series | Entertainment





Paul Burrell is getting ready to get his own documentary series. The 62-year-old former servant to the British royal household, who was the butler of the late Princess Diana, will star in a new series called From Servant to Fame, which will detail his rise to fame after working for the family royal. . A source told The Sun Newspaper of Bizarre TV: Despite various appearances over the years on TV shows as a talking head, there isn’t much known about the man himself. The new series will take a closer look at Paul and his life and make headlines for the past three decades. Paul started as a footman at Buckingham Palace at the age of 18, and was Dianas’ personal butler for ten years. He then appeared on the British reality show Im A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! in 2004, before also appearing in Stars In their Eyes in 2006, where he poses as Richard Gere by singing Razzle Dazzle. From Servant to Celebrity is currently in the works for UK broadcaster Channel 5, and it is not yet known whether the series will be purchased worldwide. Meanwhile, Paul has become a source of knowledge for those who want gossip about the Royal Family over the years, and in December, he revealed that Queen Elizabeth II adores doing the dishes herself. He said: “She loves to do the dishes. She puts the marigolds and when she goes to the log cabin in Balmoral, she’s there with her marigolds and washes and the maid of honor dries up. She likes to have her hands wet. in the sink. “ And the star also refuted the suggestion that the Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, have a stifling relationship, as he dismissed the idea that they were sleeping alone, as seen in Netflix’s hit series’ The crown ”. He explained, “They both have a suite of rooms. But there is a common room in the middle and that’s the room they use. “So to think that the Queen is all alone, all the time in this cold, callous relationship is absolutely not true. Prince Philip adores the Queen.”

