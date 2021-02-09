Did you know that before entering Bollywood, Amrita Singh was a belly dancer?





Bollywood actor Amrita Singh turns 63 today on February 9. The actor who made his debut with Betaab became extremely popular in the 1980s for several other films. Did you know she was a belly dancer before entering Bollywood? On Amrita Singh’s birthday, here are some lesser known facts about 2 states actor. Read also | When Kareena Kapoor Khan said she had never met her husband Saif’s ex-wife, Amrita Singh Did you know that Amrita Singh was a belly dancer? She was born in Hadali to a Punjabi Muslim family. Amrita Singh’s family had renowned names such as her father, army officer Shivinder Singh Virk, actor Ayub Khan, and late novelist Kushwant Singh. She is the writer’s great-niece and Ayub’s cousin. Her family has always supported her in all of her efforts. Before entering Bollywood, the actor was a belly dancer. She learned belly dancing and even did a few shows on stage. She made her Bollywood debut with Betaab with Sunny Deol who received a huge response from the public. Read also | Invisible pregnancy photos of Soha Ali Khan with Kareena, Sara and Ibrahim; Find out here! Anecdotes about Amrita Singh After Betaab, there was no stopping for the actor. Amrita made a good pair with Sunny Deol and she then continued to do Tuesday and Saaheb in 1985 and later, successful films like Chameli ki Shaadi, Naam, Khudgarz and Waaris. She also made a great pair with Anil Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan and their chemistry has been touched upon in several movies. According to India TV, Amrita had several relationships before marrying Saif. She was rumored to be dating Sunny Deol and Vinod Khanna, which her mother did not approve of. She was also engaged to cricketer Ravi Shastri, but they parted ways after realizing they weren’t compatible enough. Read also | Sara Khan stuns in new avatar in ‘Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein’: ‘Time for a change’ In 1991, Amrita married Saif Ali Khan, who was twelve years younger than her. She converted to Islam and married him in an Islamic wedding. After 13 years of marriage and two children, Sara and Ibrahim, the couple decided to divorce. After her children, Amrita Singh’s family became her main priority and she gave up her acting career for a few years and was seen in movies every 2-3 years. She had a big break with Arjun Kapoor’s movie 2 states as Kavita Malhotra and even received a Filmfare nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan Badla as Rani Kaur and received another nomination for the film. Read also | Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Saif ‘coolest husband ever’, shares photo of him on magazine cover Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos