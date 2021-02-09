Chris Hemsworth’s body wants actor to stop gaining muscle





Chris Hemsworth’s body double has said he wants the actor to stop jerking off more.

Bobby Holland Hanton told the Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa that he has to train twice a day.

The double stuntman and Hemsworth also eat every two hours to fuel their muscle gains.

Visit the Insider home page for more stories. Chris Hemsworth’s body double has said he wants the actor to stop getting more and more muscular. Double stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton told Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa that the more Hemsworth grows, the bigger he must also. A post shared by Bobby Holland Hanton (@ bobbydazzler84) “Everyone’s like, ‘Wow, look at their size,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s awesome, now I have to put on that size too,'” Hanton said. “I texted him and I was like, ‘Thanks a lot, man, it’s gonna be even harder this time.'” Read more: Chris Hemsworth says his body ‘stops’ when he stops training Hanton has had his work cut out for him lately as Hemsworth has taken his physique to a new level to play Thor in the latest installment of the Marvel franchise, “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which is currently filming in Australia. . A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) In November, Hemsworth posted a photo of himself spilling a tire on Instagram, and his incredibly jagged physique caused the image to go viral. Read more: Natalie Portman reacts to ripped Instagram photo of Chris Hemsworth, Thor 4 costar: ‘it’s another world’ In addition to spending hours at the gym and working out twice a day, Hanton, who has also worked as a double for stars like Henry Cavill and Ryan Reynolds, had to increase his food intake to gain muscle. . “We train together all the time and we follow the same diet,” Hanton said. “He is now the greatest Thor he has ever been, so I have to be the greatest I have ever been. It’s a big challenge but I’m up for it,” Hanton said. “Every two hours we eat. It’s become a chore. I don’t like to eat at all. It’s full.” He also played down rumors that Hemsworth suffered from back pain after a break from training. “Carrying the extra weight is difficult and difficult to keep on the ligaments,” Hanton said. “But he’s all good. Look at him. He’s a mountain man. He’s fit like a violin.”

