Topekan actor plays Vince Lombardi in Super Bowl commercial

Russ Hutchison pursued acting last year, he calls the role of a lifetime and got it.

Millions of people watched on Sunday Hutchison, aTopeka Realtor and part-time actor, portrayed legendary soccer coach Vince Lombardi in a 90-second NFL-created TV commercial that aired just before the Super Bowl started.

The ad shows Hutchison, dressed as Lombardi wearing a fedora, thick dark glasses, a Super Bowl ring and a camel hair trench coat, walking along a waterfront and through a neighborhood.

Meanwhile, the audience hears Hutchisond deliver a speech featuring Lombardi’s own words, aimed at inspiring the nation after what has been a difficult year.

“It’s not whether we are knocked down, but whether we get up, like one!” the speech ends. “It takes all of us!”

The NFL, when creating the ad, wanted to address last year’s struggles by asking, if Vince Lombardi was to return, what should he tell us? NFL executive vice president and chief marketing officer Tim Ellis told USA TODAY last week.

This speech is a fusion of his speeches which are essentially re-articulated for today, Ellis said. And I think what comes out is a very strong, positive, caring, compassionate and inspiring message to all of us.

The video includes historic footage of Lombardi and proprietary face swap technology to bring Lombardi to life, Ellis added.

Hutchison’s favorite team in the NFL is the Kansas City Chiefs, who lost 31-9 in Sunday’s Super Bowlt to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Still, he said he’s been a fan since he was a young boy of Lombardi, which led the Green Bay Packers to victories in the first two Super Bowls in 1967 and 1968.

Lombardy with colon cancer in 1970 at age 57, the same age Hutchison is now.

Hutchison’s love for the game and the similarities to Lombard led him to

Hutchison learned of the availability of the role of Lombardi through his agent based in Kansas City, Missouri. At the time, Hutchison had no idea the NFL was behind the project.

Hutchison has lived in Topeka his entire life, with the exception of a year spent in Los Angeles in the mid-1980s. He performed for 28 years, including in theater, commercials and drama KTWU-TVradio “Theater of the Spirit”. He also played a minor role in Gary Sinise’s 1995 film “Truman”.

Hutchison said he decided to pursue the role of Lombardi after reflecting on his love for the coaching legend, his physical resemblance to him and the fact that his upper front teeth like Lombardi’s have a gap in the middle. .

Hutchison’s resemblance to Lombardi and his ability to speak like him earned him the job after a multi-part process that included an audition in a Zoom meeting involving at least 20 other people. He never knew how many other actors were being considered.

Hutchison wore Vince Lombardi’s Super Bowl ring

The parts of the commercial featuring Hutchison were filmed shortly before Christmas in Los Angeles and after Christmas in Milwaukee, Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, and Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where the Packers play.

During filming, Hutchison wore Lombardi’s personal Super Bowl I ring, which Lombardi received after the Packers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to win the first Super Bowl. Lombardi’s family made thatring available, which Lombardi helped design.

Hutchison has the same hat size and ring size as Lombardi, he said.

The NFL has worked closely with the Lombardi family on advertising, including the script, Ellis told USA TODAY. Lombardi and his wife, Marie Lombardi, who died in 1982, had two children: Vince Lombardi Jr., 78, and Susan Lombardi, who died on December 30 at 73.

They were very excited because they felt like it was a realistic human representation of their father, and it found a way to express the best things about their father, ”he said.

Hutchison told the US TODAY that he was driving from Fort Atkinson to Green Bay during a snowstorm between filming sessions when he received a phone call telling him to stop in the nearest town, to check in at a hotel and get out of the storm.

Hutchison replied that he answered “OK” but continued to drive until he reached his destination.

Lombardi was calling me in Green Bay, he said.