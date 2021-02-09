Entertainment
Elisa Lam – Death, Case and Elevator
Elisa Lam was a 21-year-old tourist whose disappearance and death in 2013 at the Cecil Hotel received widespread attention. His death was deemed accidental, but there are unanswered questions about what happened to him.
Who was Elisa Lam?
In 2013, Elisa Lam, a 21-year-old tourist from Vancouver, British Columbia, disappeared while staying at the Cecil Hotel, a Los Angeles hotel with a long and sinister history. She was last seen on January 31, 2013. As part of the police investigation, a video was released that showed Lam behaving erratically in a hotel elevator. This streak has become a viral sensation. On February 19, 2013, Lam’s body was found in a water tank on the roof of the hotel. Her death was later viewed as an accidental drowning, although the exact circumstances that led to it remain unclear. Lam is the subject of a 2021 documentary, Crime scene: the disappearance at the Cecil hotel.
Early life
Lam was born on April 30, 1991. Lam’s family immigrated to Canada, where they opened a restaurant in Burnaby, British Columbia. Lam was a student at University Hill Secondary and the University of British Columbia.
Death at the Cecil Hotel
On January 26, 2013, Lam checked into the Cecil Hotel, also known as Stay on Main, located in downtown Los Angeles near Skid Row. At the start of her stay, she was moved from a shared room to a private room due to “strange behaviour. Lam was last seen at the hotel on January 31. Her parents, David and Yinna Lam, who were in daily contact with their daughter, quickly reported her missing. Lam’s belongings, including a wallet, ID card and laptop, had been A Los Angeles police bulletin on Lam’s disappearance mentioned that she spoke English and Cantonese, used public transportation, may have had mild depression and was heading eventually to Santa Cruz, California.
Elevator Images
Police appealed for the public’s help and issued a video which showed Lam, wearing a red hoodie, inside a hotel elevator. In the pictures, she presses many buttons, looks out of the elevator, comes back to a corner, gets out of the elevator, and waves her hands. The video has gone viral and has sparked widespread interest and speculation about the case. A theory emerged that Lam was playing what is sometimes referred to as the Korean Elevator Game, in which pressing elevator buttons in a specific pattern would supposedly open a portal to another dimension.
Discover the body
While Lam was still missing, hotel guests began to complain about the low water pressure. On February 19, 2013, a maintenance worker looked into one of the four 4-by-8-foot water tanks on the hotel roof and spotted a dead body that turned out to be Lam. The worker later said in court documents, “I noticed that the main water tank hatch was open and looked in and saw an Asian woman lying face up in the water about twelve inches from the top of the tank. . ” The roof had been searched before, with the help of a police dog. However, no one had checked inside the water tanks.
Case and investigation
The investigation into Lam’s death continued after the discovery of his body. The rooftop entrance was supposed to be for hotel employees only. An internal staircase leading to the roof had a locked door fitted with an alarm – says work – who should have alerted staff if it had been opened. Three emergency exits also provided access to the roof.
After further investigation, autopsy and toxicology testing, the coroner ruled that Lam had accidentally drowned. There was no sign of physical trauma to his body, and no drugs that could have contributed to his death were found in his system. The coroner’s report mentioned Lam’s bipolar disorder as an important condition that played a role in his death.
Due to a negligence lawsuit against the hotel brought by Lam’s parents (the lawsuit was dismissed in 2015), the lead investigator in the case filed a deposition. “My opinion is that she fell off her meds, and in her condition, she found her way to the roof, entered the water tank,” Detective Wallace Tennelle declared. In the deposition, the detective also noted, “My partner and I tried to figure out how someone could have put her in there, and it’s hard for someone to be able to do that and not leave footprints, not leave a DNA or whatever. So she went up on her own. “
The case may be closed, but a re-enactment of Lam’s death reveals puzzling circumstances. For Lam to have entered the water tank on her own, she would have had to walk to the hotel roof undetected, either by a locked and alarmed door or an emergency exit on the side of the building. Then she allegedly climbed onto the platform of the water tank and climbed a 10-foot ladder to the side of the tank. She should then have opened a heavy water tank cover before getting inside. And at one point Lam likely undressed – when she was found her body was naked, while her clothes were in the tank with her.
The Cecil Hotel – which renamed itself Stay on Main before Lam’s stay – has a gruesome story that may have contributed to speculation about Lam’s death. The hotel has been the scene of multiple murders and suicides, dating back almost as far as its first days of operation in 1927. In the 1980s serial killer Richard Ramirez, known as the Night Stalker, stayed at the hotel. ‘hotel. Jack Unterweger, an Austrian serial killer, was a guest in 1991.
TV shows and documentaries
Lam’s story inspired film scripts, as well as an episode of the TV show Castle and the series American Horror Story: Hotel.
A four-part documentary detailing Lam’s mysterious death, Crime scene: the disappearance at the Cecil hotel, created in February 2021.
