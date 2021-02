Australian actor Dan Wyllies has dismissed charge of yogurt-fueled assault against wife Shannon Murphy

Actor Dan Wyllie has been cleared for assaulting ex-wife Shannon Murphy after throwing yogurt and flax seeds on her head in their Woollahra home last year. A judge on Tuesday dismissed the charge against the Love My Way and Offspring star after hearing the prosecution case and found he could not convict Mr Wyllie. Camera icon Australian actor Dan Wyllie arrives at Downing Center Courts in Sydney on Monday. Credit: BIANCA DE MARCHI / AAPIMAGE The three-day hearing involved a brief appearance by movie star Toni Collette, who appeared in court on Monday afternoon to vouch for Mr Wyllies’ character. The Oscar nominee said she has known Mr Wyllie since he was 17 and described him as a “respectful, kind and inclusive man”. Magistrate Greg Elks said Ms Murphy was an unimpressive witness who was not telling the truth about what happened at the former couples house in Woollahra on March 21, 2020. Camera icon Toni Collette. Credit: Charles Sykes / AP The acclaimed film and television director, who has worked on shows such as Killing Eve, alleged that Mr Wyllie brutally assaulted her after the former couple returned home after having a drink with their neighbors and that an argument broke out. Mr Wyllies’ attorney, Peggy Dwyer, said he was acting in self-defense after Ms Murphy assaulted him by throwing yogurt and flaxseed over his head and ‘girding’ him on the back of his head with his cell phone. Magistrate Elks concluded that Ms Murphys’ evidence could not be accepted for a number of reasons, including the fact that she had not told police in numerous statements that she had hit Mr Wyllie. “I thought she was not very honest with the court about what really happened on March 21,” said the magistrate. Camera icon Australian filmmaker Shannon Murphy. Credit: CLAUDIO ONORATI / EPA He said the photos filed of Ms Murphy following the incident were inconsistent with the “sustained and vicious” attack she described as evidence. “Obviously in the photographs there is no significant injury,” he said.

