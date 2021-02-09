Local actor sees Hollywood success with new movie

Halifax-raised Eli Goree plays Cassius Clay, the boxer later known as Muhammad Ali in a fictional tale of four men who would define the civil rights movement in the 1960s

Eli Goree, who grew up in Halifax, was recently awarded for his One Night In Miami.

In the highly regarded version of Amazon Prime, he plays Cassius Clay – the boxer later known as Muhammad Ali – in a fictional tale of four charismatic and brilliant men who would define the civil rights movement in the 1960s.

The film features representations of Ali, Jim Brown, Malcolm X, and Sam Cooke, and has been part of the Oscar discussion since its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2020.

“I feel good. The response has been incredible. People really resonate with it, say they love it and say how much it meant to them, ”Goree said.

The film, recently nominated for three Golden Globes – one for Best Director for Regina King, for Best Supporting Actor for Leslie Odom Jr. as Sam Cooke and for Best Original Song – is currently on Everyone’s Oscar list. The critics.

Odom Jr. and the whole ensemble also received nominations from the Screen Actors Guild last week. It won the Best Picture of the Year award at the AFI Awards, and Goree himself won the Robert Altman Award with Ensemble Cast at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, as well as the Special Prize for Ensemble Performance. at the San Francisco Film Awards.

He was also nominated for Best Actor by the Indiana Film Journalists Association. He pushed himself to prepare for his portrayal of the boxing legend.

“I had a whole team of people to help me. It is just not a role that you are preparing for. I had a dialect coach, boxing choreography, personal trainer, and I dove into all the available information about his life on my own. It’s quite a treasure, ”Goree said.

With so much Miami in a hotel room, Goree got to really get to know his co-stars Odom Jr., Kingsley Ben-Adir and Aldis Hodge.

“It was an actor’s dream. It was so much fun to go out, to be free and to argue and joust with each other. We went back and forth and got to play out the dreams and motivations of these characters, ”he says.

Goree said having Regina King – Oscar winner for her role on If Beale Street Could Talk in 2018 and Emmy winner for Watchmen, Seven Seconds and American Crime – was amazing.

“She’s starred in many crucial films as an actress. She was in Ray with Jamie Foxx, Poetic Justice with Janet Jackson and Jerry Maguire with Cuba Gooding Jr. She really knows what it takes to get the most out of an actor on set, ”he told About King, making his directorial debut. Here.

“She gets authentic, grounded performances and combines them with the technical expertise she has gained from making television for years. She put it all together in a substantial film.

Gorée is best known for the 2016 movie Race, as well as for his roles in the TV shows Riverdale, Ballers and The 100. He plays a huge role in One Night in Miami.

“It feels good right now. I have conversations with filmmakers, creatives, and artists that I truly respect. It’s a great position. You never know how long those times are in a career and how often they’re going to come, so I really like that, ”he says.

Although Gorée no longer lives in the area, the mother, nephews, sister and extended family of the Prince Andrew High School graduate are still in the area.

“I am so proud to be from Halifax. It was a great place to grow up. It’s small enough that you feel secure. As a kid you could play outside later at night, and you can’t do that in cities these days, ”he said.

“There are a lot of universities there, there is a lot of diversity and great thinkers who have come through Halifax. We have the ports. There is a history of racial inequality with Africville and things like that, but it was a big part of my life.

He’s grateful for all the praise he’s received on himself, his co-stars, and the movie, and he’s taking it one day at a time. But he’s already working on some interesting new projects.

“I just finished a movie with Jake Gyllenhaal and (director) Antoine Fuqua called Guilty. He has a great cast including Peter Sargaard, Paul Dano and Ethan Hawke, ”he said.

“I’m meeting some great filmmakers and creators, and I might have more good news very soon.”