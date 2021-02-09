Pink joins TikTok with video of her 9-year-old singing

Her pink daughter, Willow, helped her pop-star mom make her TikTok debut on Monday with a video that shows beautiful voices in the family.

The video starts in the middle of a conversation in the kitchen. The 9-year-old, in a gray T-shirt featuring a rainbow and a smiley face, says to her mother, Or I could just sing Cover Me in Sunshine. Then she starts to sing.

Cover me in the sun / Shower me in the good times / Tell me the worlds turn / From the start and everything will be fine / Just cover me in the sun, Willow sings.

When she’s done, the child confidently snaps her fingers, smiles at her mother and says, OK. Rose, as proud as possible, laughs and yells, OK!

Willow is a constant source of inspiration for the pop star, who made her daughter the subject of a moving speech when she received the Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV VMAs. Rather than succumbing to stifling beauty standards, Pink said, she encouraged her daughter to help other people change so they could see more of types of beauty.

The daughter is one of two children Pink shares with her husband Carey Hart, and this mother-daughter TikTok collaboration marks a bright spot in the couple’s life. Last year, their 4-year-old son Jameson Moon was infected with the coronavirus and was bedridden for weeks.

There were many nights I cried and never prayed again in my life, the singer said in an Instagram Live video chat in April. Describing her son’s symptoms, she said he had all the things that scare the bejesus out of you as a mom.