Actress and model Lisa Haydon has made another baby announcement. The actress, married to Dino Lalvani and mother of two sons, is pregnant with her third child.

Lisa Haydon announces third pregnancy via special video

“Coming in June,” she captioned her video and said, “So I really wanted to come here and chat with all of you, and catch you all with things that have been going on lately.

“Can you tell everyone what’s in mom’s womb?” she asked her son and he replied: “A little sister!”

Lisa Haydon is expected to welcome a baby girl. She married Dino Lalvani and welcomed her son Zack in 2017 and son Leo a few years later.

On the job front, Lisa Haydon was last seen Ae dil hai mushkil with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. The film was directed by Karan Johar.

