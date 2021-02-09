Christina Milian replaces the late Naya Rivera in ‘Step Up’





Actress and singer Christina Milian mobilized to fill the shoes of the late Naya Rivera in Starzs Step Up: High Water. Starz announced Monday that it has cast Milian as Collette Jones, the role Rivera was born into before her death last summer at age 33 from accidental drowning. Milian will play Collette in the third season of the spinoff series, which is slated for release later this year. Naya was amazing, Milian said in a statement as part of Monday’s casting announcement. Hope to pay tribute to Naya, her family, friends and fans with a great performance. Step Up: High Water, a 2018 offshoot of the hit movie franchise Step Up, starred Riveras Collette and recording artist Ne-Yos Sage Odom as involved business partners in a romantic relationship who run the show. prestigious High Water Performing Arts School of Atlantas. The past season saw Collette consider quitting her role as manager of Sages to pursue her own dreams. There is no replacement for Naya. Let’s get that straight, Ne-Yo said in a statement. His spirit lives in our memories and in every part of what this show is and will be. Christina has big shoes to fill and she knows it, which is a testament to her poise and respect as a person and an artist. I am more than certain of his ability to bring energy and light to this character that Nayas fans and the rest of the world will love. We welcomed Christina with open arms and rallied around her with love and support. The third season of Step Up: High Water, which began production this month in Atlanta, will be the first to debut on Starz after the last two seasons launched on YouTube Red. Beginning March 5, seasons 1 and 2 of the drama series will air Fridays at 8 p.m. EST / Pacific Time on Starz. Prior to staring in Step Up: High Water, Rivera appeared in a number of television programs dating back to the early 1990s. She was best known for her groundbreaking turn as Santana Lopez cheerleader in the hit musical series. Glee, which spanned six seasons from 2009 to 2015. Milian, 39, also racked up several TV credits and recently appeared in the soundtrack for the short-lived Netflix series, alongside Jenna Dewan, who starred alongside her ex-husband Channing Tatum in the first film. Step Up. Dewan and Tatum are both executive producers of the third season of Step Up: High Water. The death of Nayas has been a terrible loss to our world that we will, frankly, never stop mourning, Holly Sorensen, creator of Step Up: High Water, said in a statement. It was almost impossible to think that there could be someone so gracious and loving who could both help us honor our loss while also bringing a deep pool of talent to our show in so many areas. Christina is an exceptional human and a stunning performer and we are so happy that she has joined our family.







