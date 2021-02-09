Electronic Arts Announces Proposal to Offer Senior Notes | Business

REDWOOD CITY, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – February 9, 2021 –
Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, Senior Notes in a public offering.
EA intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to acquisitions.
JP Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Securities, Inc. will act as co-bookkeepers for the offer.
The offering of Senior Notes is being made in accordance with an effective registration statement on Form S-3 which has already been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A preliminary prospectus supplement, together with the accompanying prospectus, relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website, http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the Offer can be obtained by contacting: JP Morgan Securities LLC at (212) 834-4533 or BofA Securities, Inc. toll free at (800) 294-1322 .
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, and there will be no sale of such securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.
In fiscal 2020, EA reported GAAP net sales of $ 5.5 billion. Based in Redwood City, Calif., EA is known for a portfolio of high-quality, critically acclaimed brands such as EA SPORTS FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Madden NFL, Need for Speed, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies. . More information on EA is available at www.ea.com/news.
Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements
Certain statements in this press release regarding Electronic Arts’ offering of Senior Notes contain forward-looking statements that are subject to change. Statements comprising such words as anticipate, believe, expect, intend, estimate, plan, predict, seek, aim, want, can, probably, should, could (and the negative of any of these terms ), future and the like also identify forward – looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or actual future results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including the following: The ability of Electronic Arts to effectively perform its business business and capital plans, changes in general economic and market conditions, including the stock market, changes in interest rates, including resetting interest rates and other factors described in Electronic Arts LP filings (including the preliminary prospectus supplement and related prospectus filed in connection with the Senior Note offering, Electronic Arts’ latest quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020 and Electronic Arts annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020). If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, the potential benefits of the Senior Note offering may not materialize, Electronic Arts’ results of operations and financial performance may be adversely affected, and the results actual could differ materially from the expectations described in these forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the offering of the Senior Notes will be completed or completed as described above. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
CONTACT: Chris Evenden
Vice-President, Investor Relations
650.628.0255
[email protected] Reseburg
Vice-President, Global Communications
650.628.3601
