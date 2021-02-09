iHeartMedia Announces Revolutionary iHeart 3D Audio, an Innovative New Line of Podcasts Using Binaural Audio Technology | Business

NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – February 9, 2021 –

iHeartRadio, the world’s No. 1 podcast publisher according to Podtrac, announced today IHeart 3D Audio and its strategic expansion into binaural podcasting, an innovative new method of podcast production that places listeners in the middle of an audio soundscape, immersing them in history like never before. Harnessing the potential of innovative 3D audio, iHeartMedia will launch an exciting new line of podcasts, cementing itself in this category of experiential media and leading the exploration of what is possible with cutting-edge audio technology.

Binaural or 3D audio creates a sense of movement, location, and triggers other senses, enhancing listening experiences and providing a new way for people to hear high-quality surround sound, immersive content and to reproduce real-life experiences, much like virtual reality did for video, right at home. With in-person entertainment on hold, consumers are turning to digital entertainment and podcasting has taken center stage, with audience should increase by 30 million listeners each year through 2023. Amid this new paradigm, iHeartMedia is dedicated to evolving its podcast network, delivering a more multifaceted home listening experience for more fulfilling entertainment.

Podcasting has undoubtedly become one of the most relaxing years in entertainment, said Conal Byrne, president of iHeartPodcast network. We have seen a huge audience spike and iHeart wants to make sure to meet this growing audience in new and innovative ways. This is virtual reality for the ears, and by expanding our 3D audio offerings, our goal is to put fans at the center of the stories they love in an even more immersive and innovative format.

With iHeart 3D Audio, iHeartMedia will launch a new range of podcasts based on unique recording technology. Building on the success of its previously launched binaural audio series 13 Days of Halloween from iHeartMedia and Blumhouse Television, which has driven over 2.8MM of listening, iHeartMedia, in collaboration with acclaimed writer, creator and producer Aaron Mahnke, will develop the series, and release a seasonally focused 13-day podcast franchise that correlates with various major holidays. The new iHeart 3D Audio Slate will also feature the upcoming podcast The Mantawauk Caves, a co-production with Blumhouse Television, as well as a series of bonus 3D episodes throughout the year for hit shows like The Ron Burgundy Podcast.

I collaborated with iHeartMedia on 13 Days of Halloween, a podcast that takes listeners straight into the essence of a purgatorial hotel using 3D audio, Mahnke said. We have the impression of being in a hotel when we listen. I remember when we were in production for the series and thought I had never seen anything like the recording process for a 3D listening experience, even the mic and gear setup is very different. I knew we were creating something special with 13 Days of Halloween, and I’m excited that iHeartMedia is now doubling down on its 3D audio capabilities to set the next wave of podcast entertainment.

“Since I started working with iHeartMedia, it’s clear that this team is constantly at the forefront of innovation,” said Matthew Frederick, senior executive producer and podcast host at iHeartMedia. early 2000s. iHeartMedias’ foray into 3D audio podcasting marks the latest shift towards a more immersive listening experience that pushes the boundaries of what is possible as a new era in podcasting approaches.

The new iHeart 3D Audio podcast list from iHeartMedias will be distributed through the iHeartPodcast network, which hosts over 750 original podcasts with over 253 million downloads each month. IHeartRadio’s original podcasts cover everything from business, sports, spirituality and tech to entertainment, family, comedy and real crime and everything in between, making ‘iHeartRadio the world’s largest publisher of podcast content.

ABOUT IHEARTMEDIA

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the leading audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of ten Americans each month and with its quarter billion monthly listeners, has greater reach than any other media company in the United States. the position in audio spans multiple platforms, including more than 850 stations broadcasting live in more than 160 markets nationwide; thanks to its digital service iHeartRadio available on more than 250 platforms and 2000 devices; through its influencers; social; signature branded live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the premier podcast publisher. iHeartMedia is also the audio industry leader in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its large consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more information about the company.

