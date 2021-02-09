‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ actor Danny Trejo to release memoir – Deadline





Danny Trejo, the actor whose credits include Heat, from dusk to dawn and Air conditioning, will publish his memoirs at Atria Books, the publisher announced today. Titled Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption and Hollywood will be released on July 6. The book will detail Trejo’s path from crime to prison, addiction, loss and unexpected Hollywood fame. With appearances in more than 300 films, the 76-year-old actor continues to book 10 to 20 roles per year. A Pete Davidson tribute to Trejo in 2020 has gone viral. “Danny Trejo is more than an actor to the millions of Mexican Americans like me who love him,” says Michelle Herrera Mulligan, editor at Atria Books. “He’s a legend. A role model. The first Chicano action star. Someone we can always consider a hero who made him. One of my proudest acquisitions to date, this book has us shows the difficult path it took to get there, in unforgettable literary detail. Related story CIA drama ‘Red Widow’ based on book in progress at Fox starring Sarah Condon Producer Trejo first used heroin at the age of 12, learning that loyalty comes only through violence and peace is found in oblivion. For a time he spent time in some of America’s most notorious prisons, including San Quentin, Folsom, and Soledad. Then he was offered a role of boxer in Train out of control, giving him the opportunity to choose a new path. In Trejo, he describes how the difficult lessons he learned as a child both saved his professional life and hampered his personal life, providing an inspiring and brutally honest look at his fascinating life. He shares how he rebuilt his life after finding sobriety and spirituality in solitary confinement and becoming a success, playing with prominent celebrities and using his memories of his adrenaline heists to inspire him into as an actor. “At 76,” says Trejo, “this memoir was an opportunity for me to be fearlessly honest for the first time about the terrifying brutality of my experiences in the harshest prisons in the world, the family secrets that tore lives, my personal buttocks as I was in the hole in Soledad facing a possible death penalty charge, the role God played in my life, my acting career that started at age 40 year old by simply showing up to a set to help another addict in need and how it all shaped who I am. Trejo co-wrote his memoir with his best friend of 20 years, actor Donal Logue (Gotham, son of anarchy). Trejo will be published simultaneously in English and Spanish, and then be adapted for a young reader edition. The book will also be released simultaneously as an audiobook from Simon & Schuster Audio. Herrera Mulligan acquired the North American rights from Albert Lee to UTA. Trejo is represented by Gloria Hinojosa in Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier and Hinojosa. Atria Books is an imprint of Simon and Schuster.







