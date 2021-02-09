This Elvis Presley hit was written by an actor known for his gruesome films





Elvis Presleys’ music has been composed by all kinds of people – including an actor known for his roles in horrific films. Some of these songs are pretty old-fashioned. Heres, an actor has eaten with Elvis on several occasions – as well as his infamous filmography. Elvis Presley | LMPC via Getty Images What Happened When Elvis Presley Met An Actor Known For His Terrible Movies The 1950s and 1960s were a highlight for the King of Rock n Roll and the cheesy B movies. One actor straddled the worlds of two things: Dolores Fuller. Fuller was known to be the girlfriend of Ed Wood, a director known for Plan 9 from outer space. Plan 9 from outer space is widely regarded as one of the worst films ever made. Fuller did not appear in this movie. However, she was in some of Woods’ other anti-classics, namely Glen or Glenda, Prison bait, and Monster bride. As Plan 9 from outer space, these films are all sadly amateurish and almost surreal in their ineptitude. “Make the clam” RELATED: What Elvis Presley & Mick Jagger Did That John Lennon Called Bullsh * t David Adams from Elvis Australia asked him what it was like working with Elvis. Well, you haven’t really worked with Elvis, she recalls. If you were lucky, I was a guest on set, while they were doing one of my songs. … Elvis was very well behaved, he called me ma’am. And he would come to see me and sometimes invite me to a party that was going on, when he was living in Bel Air. And sometimes I had lunch with him at the commissioner. But mainly, you just worked with the editor. And all these writing teams would submit their songs, and I’m lucky to have 12 films. The two most infamous songs Dolores Fuller wrote for the king of rock ‘n’ roll Fuller wrote two of Elvis’ most famous songs: Rock-a-Hula Baby and Do the Clam. The first was an attempt to combine rock n roll with hula for the movie. Blue hawaii. According to Official card company, Rock-a-Hula Baby reached number one in Britain. The latter is a novelty number on a dance called The Clam. “Rock-a-Hula Baby” RELATED: What Happened When Elvis Presley Tried To Sleep With Karen Carpenter And Petula Clark At The Same Time Why Dolores Fuller is responsible for changing the title of an Elvis Presley movie While Fuller may not be the most acclaimed songwriter of all time, she did manage to change the title of one of Elvis’ films. In fact, when Dilute was given to me in script form, it was called Raceway, she told Elvis Australia. Joe Pasternak, MGM photo. And I said, ‘Oh my God, all these writers are going to try for the title, I got to think of something else. So i wrote Dilute with Ben Weisman, and they liked it a lot and changed the title of the film. Plus, Fuller made an impact on the movies when Sarah Jessica Parker portrayed her in Tim Burtons. Ed wood. Fullers’ discography and filmography may not get acclaim, but she’s made her mark.







