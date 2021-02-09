Entertainment
Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick returns as Chuck Bass – and fans are thrilled
Eve crosbie
The actor drove Gossip Girl fans crazy with TikTok’s debut disguised as his iconic character just days after revealing he would never be “if no” to appear in HBO’s reboot of the teen series .
Ed Westwick relaunched his famous Gossip Girl role for a very special reason – he joined TikTok!
The British actor, who played the role of wealthy Upper East Sider Chuck Bass on the teenage show, shared a short video of himself dressed up as a character to fans’ delight.
The clip comes just days after the actor revealed he would “never say no” to appear on next reboot from the teenage series, currently in production.
WATCH: The actor drove Gossip Girl fans crazy with his TikTok debut
In the TikTok video, which has been liked over 3.8 million times, Ed begins by saying in his English accent: “TikTok, tell me you watched Gossip Girl without really telling me you watched Gossip Girl. I’m going to start.”
The camera then shifts to the 33-year-old actor in character disguise as he casts a steely gaze at the camera and says with an American accent, “I’m Chuck Bass.”
Fans were thrilled to see the actor return as an unforgettable character and quickly flocked to the comment section of the post. “AS IF Chuck Bass just appeared on my For You page,” one person wrote while another said, “Just watched this ten times.”
The original series ran for six seasons between 2007 and 2012
“OK, but tell them to put it back on Netflix,” commented a third fan, referring to the streaming platform’s recent decision to cut all six seasons of the teen drama. While the classic series is no longer available to stream, fans can look forward to the series’ reboot, which will land on HBO Max next year.
The new release, which will feature ten one-hour episodes, is expected to follow a new generation of rich and beautiful young New Yorkers, and the drama that follows their elite lifestyle. In a recent interview Ed has revealed that even though his character won’t appear in the new series, he’d be excited to bring Chuck Bass back.
When requested by Access if he would make an appearance on the new series, he said, “I think that would be a really good idea,” but added, “I haven’t really been approached about this.
“[The new series] is really his thing and I wish them the best. I am very happy to see what they are doing. “
Gossip Girl reboot slated for next year
He continued, “I have been in touch with the creators wishing them the best, Josh [Safran] and Stéphanie [Savage]. I know they are excited. I want to say I would never say no, but at the moment there is nothing to report.“
The official reboot synopsis reads: “Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York City private school teens are introduced to Gossip Girl social surveillance. The Prestige series will address how social media – and the New York City landscape itself – has changed in the years since. “
