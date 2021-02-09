WWE Raw Odds Down With Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton; Charlotte vs. Lacey | Launderer report





Photo credit: WWE.com. Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw, which featured a Main Event match between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton, saw its ratings drop from last week. According toBryan alvarez from F4WOnline, Raw averaged 1,715viewers during its two-hour broadcast on USA Network, which wasof the last weeks1.892 million. In Raw’s closing match, McIntyre and Orton battled in an untitled match, but it was interrupted by Sheamus, who turned on McIntyre last week. Sheamus attempted to hit McIntyre with a Brogue kick, but McIntyre strayed out of the way, Orton absorbing the blow instead. McIntyre took out Sheamus with a Claymore Kick to close the show. The opening segment of Raw featured the return of Shane McMahon, who stood in the ring as WWE official Adam Pearce announced the main Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event. the 21st of February. Pearce announced that McIntyre would put the WWE title on the line against five former WWE Champions in Orton, Sheamus, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy and The Miz. McMahon acted like it was Pearce’s idea, but it was strongly suggested that McMahon had something to do with it. This could mean that WWE is building a McIntyre vs The Authority type scenario that ends with a match against McMahon or perhaps Triple H at WrestleMania 37. Edge also made a new appearance on Raw to discuss his options for WrestleMania after winning the 2021 Royal Rumble Men’s match. He noted that he wanted to wait until after Elimination Chamber to make a decision, and Edge cut a passionate promo on The Miz, John Morrison, and Angel Garza after interrupting him. Also on Raw, Damian Priest, with Bad Bunny in his corner, beat Garza. Styles beat Hardy, New Day beat Retribution, Lacey Evans won a disqualification against Charlotte Flair, Keith Lee beat Riddle and Lana and Naomi beat Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, respectively, in singles. ListenRadio Rust Ringfor all hot wrestling topics. Watch the latest episode in the player below(warning: one languageNSFW).







