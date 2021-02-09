First-time director wants to create ‘authentic stories with black actors’





Sacramento filmmaker Imani Mitchell recently released her first film in a virtual premiere.

SACRAMENTO, California ABC10 spotlights local African Americans in the Sacramento area for Black History Month. In 2020, we spoke with Sacramento filmmaker Imani Mitchell who recently completed his premiere. independent film, “Whirlpool”. The film, shot in Sacramento, features an all-black cast and a multicultural production crew. Mitchell said she was determined to create more nuanced roles for black actors. Recently, Mitchell made his debut with the film in a virtual premiere. We spoke with Mitchell about his creative process and what’s next. This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity. How did you get the idea for your film? The idea has occurred to me three years ago. I was lying in my bed at night and the idea for the movie came to my mind, especially as a mother with a young child. I began to imagine what would happen if something happened and the mother passed away and the child was taken away. My mind started to move and from there I started to create the characters and the movie. I stuck with it and wrote the script. Have you always been a filmmaker or is cinema new to you? Definitely something new. I started out as a theater actor. I then started acting in film, but found there was a lack of diversity, a lack of roles available for black actors, and the characters lacked depth. A lot of the roles I was called to were either additional roles or background roles, but in the theater I was chosen for lead roles. At that point, I thought I would love to create black actor roles that I would like to do. Things that have meat or guts, so that was one of the main motivations for “Whirlpool”. The last time we spoke, you just finished filming and getting ready for a screening in Oak Park, then COVID-19 happened. How were you able to adjust your plans? COVID has changed things. It even delayed some things on the post-production side. In my mind, I had always considered doing a few screenings at Guild and the Crest. It all came out the window. What’s cool about the virtual premiere is that we were able to have 10 times as many people as we could have had with an in-person screening here in Sacramento. We got to see it by so many more people. The reception was really good. We got very positive feedback from people saying that they felt emotionally affected, that they were related to some of the characters, that they were moved or were crying. Why was it important to feature an all-black cast in the film? From a representation point of view, I only want to create stories for black actors and I also want to tell stories where it could have been a white family or a Latino family because the events / issues in this movie are not specific. to race or culture. I think that’s a big part of being Black in general. Obviously, we are black people and we have things that touch us as black people and things that are close to our hearts. But also, we are people, so we experience love, loss, betrayal, and many other human emotions that many other people can relate to. I want to keep telling these very relatable and authentic stories with black actors, but maybe not always the story revolves around a specific black issue. Now that the movie is out, what’s the next step? I’ve been to about 12 film festivals: noir film festivals, international film festivals, women’s film festivals, and first-time festivals. I will be informed during the spring and summer. I’m excited. It will be cool to see what opportunities arise. ALSO WATCH: #OscarsSoWhite | Are the Oscars still relevant if people of color aren’t included? 2020 Oscar nominations revived #OscarsSoWhite, the viral hashtag that challenges the Academy for its lack of diversity.

