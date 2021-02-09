Falcon & Winter Soldier video reveals new look at Captain America Memorial





Marvel Studios is releasing a new spot for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, revealing a new take on the Captain America / Steve Rogers memorial.

The falcon and the winter soldier The TV spot offers a fresh take on Captain America’s memorial on the show. Marvel Studios was supposed to launch its portfolio on the small screen with the project led by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the MCU’s Phase 4 schedule has been moved, resulting in WandaVision taking its place. Nonetheless, in a few weeks it will debut on Disney +, and because of that, the project’s marketing is heating up. Located after the events of Avengers: Endgame, The falcon and the winter soldier will see Steve Rogers’ closest allies come together for a new adventure. This time they face a series of opponents, some new to John Walker and the Flag-Smashers, while the other is a familiar face in Zemo’s. Captain America: Civil War. Not much is known about the specifics of the show’s narrative, but it will take a deep dive into Captain America’s mantle and the legacy Steve left behind, as Sam assumes his rightful place as the next Star- Spangled Avenger in the MCU. Related: Zemo’s Return Of The MCU Restores End To Civil War Following the release of a full trailer during Super Bowl LV, Marvel Studios also released a 30-second TV spot that features several new scenes. This includes a new look at the Captain America memorial showing Steve’s battle suit and the shield encased in glass. Watch the video (via YAW Channel) below: In terms of MCU canon, Steve is officially not dead. First, he went back in time at the end of End of Game to find and live a quiet life with Peggy without anyone but her closest friends knowing. Then Steve returned to the main MCU timeline to hand over the shield and choose Sam as the next Captain America. But as not everyone knows, this memorial seems like the public’s way of honoring everything they’ve done for good since becoming the Star-Spangled Avenger. However, along with recent rumors that Marvel Studios is courting Chris Evans to return, there are also theories that the MCU may finally show him dying on screen, which could also be the reason for this tribute. Either way, it’s important to remember that this is now Sam’s story. While Steve may have chosen him as his successor, assuming this new superhero cloak will be a walk in. the park. As seen in other trailers for The falcon and the winter soldier, Walker holds up the shield, hinting that Sam may be stripped of his rightful place as the next Captain America. Whatever happens in the series, everything is to give Sam the journey of his own hero so that by the time he finally becomes MCU’s Captain America, he is more comfortable in his new character. Bucky might even play a big part in it, because as the couple continue to bicker, he seems to be encouraging Sam to take up the challenge in the aforementioned TV spot. More:MCU Phase 4 will confirm why Iron Man was right in the Civil War Source: Marvel Studios (via YAW Chanel) HBO’s Beartown trailer tells a story of small town hockey and sexual assault

