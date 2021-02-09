New RACC leader keen to reopen

Rome Art & Community Center, 308 W. Bloomfield St., has appointed Jason Tockey as the new Executive Director.

Tockey started in his new role in November, after having experience in the arts and working for nonprofits in California and Massachusetts. He is also a fine arts photographer.

Raised in Southern California, Tockey attended graduate school at Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary in Hamilton, Massachusetts, where he majored in religion / religious studies, and returned to California after graduating .

He received his bachelor’s degree from California Baptist University.

Tockey worked as a freelance marketing director for Iron Maul Entertainment, a kickstarter company that makes card games; as a special projects and administration associate for the American City Coalition; as the grant program manager for the Pacific Investment Management Company; and as Marketing Coordinator / Operations Administrator for the Worcester Chamber Music Society in Worcester, Massachusetts. And since 2008, he’s the owner of Jason Tockey Images Photography.

“I am a nonprofit, creative arts program development and design professional with diverse experience in a variety of nonprofit settings and who brings an entrepreneurial spirit to work,” said Tockey.

For three years, Tockey said he owned his own art gallery in Laguna Beach, Calif., Which worked as a “collective,” featuring several different local artists to “get them off the ground” and help them become artists. The majority of the gallery consisted of paintings, but it also featured photographs, jewelry and ceramics, and it regularly held jury art shows, Tockey said.

Unfortunately, during the economic downturn, Tockey was forced to close his gallery, joining at least 11 others in Southern California who had to close during that time.

Then, in early 2016, Tockey returned to the area where he attended graduate school, “because I just fell in love with the change of seasons in Boston,” he said.

Tockey also has experience with an organization serving children, having worked for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America as their first job outside of college.

“When I heard about the opening of the executive director here at the art center, I was like, ‘What a great game,’ said Tockey, also mentioning the RACC preschool program, the camp program of summer Artletics and other programs for children.

While working for the Worcester Chamber Music Society, Tockey said he was not only responsible for helping organize around 20 concerts per season, but that there was also a children’s program where members of the symphony gave free violin, viola and cello lessons. He said he looks forward to collaborating with local artists and musicians for a variety of programs at RACC.

Tockey was working for Iron Maul Entertainment when the coronavirus hit and all promotional and sales events for his games were called off. He started looking for work in an arts and culture type organization and was happy to see the job offer for RACC.

“It turned out to be the perfect blend of the arts and non-profit work – all of my passions,” he said. “I am so excited to be here.”

Of course, Tockey started his new position in Rome when not only the art center, but organizations across the country were forced to cancel programming due to last year’s pandemic. So the first thing to do was to start planning for 2021.

“At first we thought we could be operational again in March, but now it looks more like April or May,” said the executive director. “But for the beginning of May, we are planning the Sip Into Spring event, with local specialties, beer and wine vendors, music, and I have an artist lined up to be featured in the gallery. “

Tockey said he was also looking forward to planning the art centre’s summer concert and dinner series, and he immediately understood the importance of the annual holiday home event, as he has already heard from several community members about the need to cancel the 2020 fundraiser, hoping that can continue into 2021.

“There’s a good base here,” Tockey said, referring to the events and lineup planned. “I appreciate being able to take this time to get my feet wet and learn everything there is to know about the art center and the board. I look forward to welcoming the Holiday Home again and hosting creative arts, music and culinary events with a layered approach that gives people the chance to experience a variety of arts – not just visual – but the whole creative process.

And when RACC can return to regular programming again after COVID, “we hope to be bigger and better,” he said.

As events continued to be planned and explored for 2021, RACC is also running a recruitment drive to invite community members to return to the center.

A membership has several benefits including reduced rental rates, discounts for various community activities, courses and events, publications including email newsletters and announcements, exhibition notifications, class schedules, invitations, and more. , according to the RACC website.

Being a member of RACC not only financially supports the nonprofit art installation, but helps the center live out its mission of fostering community spirit and making the arts available and accessible to all, according to the announcement.

For more information, visit http://romeart.org/site/membership/ or call the center at 315-336-1040.