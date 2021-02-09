Jennifer Lopez ‘filled with anxiety’ thanks to lockdown | Entertainment





Jennifer Lopez was “anxious” when the lockdown began. The ‘On The Floor’ hitmaker admits it was difficult to be forced to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, but she and her family enjoyed going into therapy while they were all at the House. She said: “At first we were all scared. We were all in the Twilight Zone like everyone else. We can never do things like that. [together]. I was trying to take advantage of the time. We have to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it really helped us in our relationship. I sit on the couch and eat potato chips! The trick is not to get too used to it, because it’s so easy and so fun. “ However, the pandemic delayed her marriage to Alex Rodriguez. Speaking about her postponed nuptials, she added to Allure magazine: “It was a big deal. We had planned for months, months and months, and it was overseas. Maybe it wasn’t. was not the right time. “ It comes after Jennifer admitted that she feared she and Alex might not be able to recreate their dream marriage after being forced to put their plans on hold due to the pandemic. She said: “We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don’t know if I will be able to recreate this. We canceled it and we haven’t really talked about it since. There is no emergency. We want to do it right when we can do it. We just have to wait to see where the world lands … oh yeah we talked about it [not getting married] for sure. I mean at our age we’ve both been married before it’s like, are we getting married? Is not it? What does this mean for us? And it’s just, it comes down to being personal, what do you wanna do? “

