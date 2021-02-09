Entertainment
Actor Chris Pratt’s brother linked to extremist far-right militant group: report
Daniel Cully Pratt is a Deputy Sheriff of Solano County
According to a recent report, the brother of Jurassic world and guardians of the galaxy actor Chris Pratt is said to be linked to an extreme right-wing militant group.
Brother Chris Pratts, Daniel Cully Pratt, is a deputy sheriff of Solano County, and he also has a decorative wood carving business. While many of his sculptures feature the many characters his brother Chris portrays on the big screen, others tend to be more political. Lots of feature displays for an AR-15 rifle, shotgun cartridges surrounding a Roman numeral III, and hashtags such as #libertyordeath, #guns, and # 3percenter.
Now, according to a report in Open Vallejo, Cully is linked to a far-right militant group called the Three percent.
Journalist Scott Morris tweeted that he had searched in the social posts of the deputies of the Solano County sheriff after the insurgency. Now, according to his report, the Three Percent seem to have ideological support within the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.
In addition to Pratt, Sgt. Roy Stockton, Deputy Dale Matsuoka, and Jamie Estes also appear to be linked to the extremist anti-government group.
The three percent would have formed in 2008 following the election of President Barack Obama, and takes its name from the mistaken belief that only 3% of American settlers fought in the revolution against Britain. But instead of fighting an oppressor overseas, Three Percenters sees the U.S. government as a tyrannical threat, especially in the context of gun control.
Over the past few weeks, I’ve been reviewing the social posts of Solano County Sheriff’s Assistants.
Several of them showed open support for the Three Percenter movement, a far-right militia whose members were involved in the attack on the Capitol.
Scott Morris (@OakMorr) February 5, 2021
This is Sgt. Cully Pratt. He makes decorative wood carvings for sale.
Some of them are based on the movies starring her brother Chris Pratt.
Some of them have three percent symbols, like this one he made for a colleague in the sheriff’s office. 2 / x pic.twitter.com/6o5M13JcYD
Scott Morris (@OakMorr) February 5, 2021
Chris Pratt himself was pictured with his brother and Stockton as they wear symbols favored by the Three Percenter movement. Pratt also shared his brother carving business with his millions of Instagram followers and promoted the sheriff’s office.
Cully Pratt’s brother, Chris Pratt, helped promote the sheriff’s office and his brother’s woodcarving business.
Chris Pratt has also occasionally been seen with his brother and Stockton wearing symbols favored by the Three Percenter movement. 8 / x pic.twitter.com/dzb71AU0tx
Scott Morris (@OakMorr) February 5, 2021
While the Solano County Sheriff Thomas A. Ferrara declined to comment on the Open Vallejo story it provided a statement to a local television channel where he denounced any extremist organization.
The statement went on to say: It is extremely important for me as a sheriff and for our office to work with our community and listen to their concerns. We continually evaluate our guidelines and practices. What has not and will not change is that I expect every member of this agency to treat every member of this community equally and with the utmost respect.
