Exhibition Shows ‘Black Wall Street’, The Story of Racial Massacre | Culture & Leisure





BROKEN ARROW – Northeastern State University students and the public are invited to learn more about the Greenwood area of ​​Tulsa in the early 20th century – sometimes referred to as ‘Black Wall Street’ – and its subsequent destruction 100 years ago during of the Tulsa Race Massacre. As part of the NSU’s Black History Month commemoration, until February 15, the Visitor Center Gallery in the Administration Services Building on the Broken Arrow Campus of Northeastern State University will host a traveling exhibit highlighting the history of the Greenwood area and the 1921 Tulsa Racing Massacre. The exhibit is sponsored by the Tulsa Historical Society. Kasey Rhone, NSU Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator, said if her father had familiarized her with the story behind the Tulsa race massacre, she understands that some may not be at aware of the historic event and requested that the exhibit be brought to campus. As the 100th anniversary of the massacre approaches, Rhone said it was important to look back on this historic event in Oklahoman and U.S. history. “What I hope people will take away is a greater awareness of this story,” said Rhone. “Not just the tragedy itself, but an awareness of what Greenwood was.” According to the Tulsa Historical Society website, after World War I, Tulsa was known nationally as the home of an affluent African-American community known as the Greenwood District. However, a series of events from May 31 to June 1, 1921 culminated with white rioters destroying almost the entire community and killing hundreds. For more information on visiting the exhibition www.tulsahistory.org/learn/programs-tours/greenwood-tulsa-race-massacre-traveling-exhibit/. Rhone said only one building had not been totally destroyed, namely the historic AME Chapel Church in Vernon, Tulsa. She said that the current pastor of that church, Reverend Dr Robert Turner, will discuss the Tulsa race massacre virtually on the NSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion Facebook page on February 12 as part of commemoration of this year’s Black History Month. Discussion will start at 1 p.m. The art gallery will continue its commemoration of Black History Month in February by presenting works by the Black Moon collective from February 15 to 26. The collective includes black artists living in the Tulsa region who see art as an element of healing with a mission to promote innovation and cultivate creativity within the local and global community. For more information on the Black Moon collective, please visit www.blackmoontulsa.com/. The opening hours of the visitors’ center gallery are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. They are closed on Sundays and all school holidays and breaks.

