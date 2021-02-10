Here’s why Dwight Yoakam is pursuing his old label





Fans attempting to stream Dwight Yoakam’s “Honky Tonk Man” and “Miner’s Prayer” on Apple Music have found the songs deleted from the service, with Warner Music Group (WMG) allegedly removing the music, according to a complaint filed Monday. , “Despite” the country star. Section 203 of the Copyright Act – which came into effect in the 1970s – states that artists may be able to terminate a label’s rights to their music 35 years after the initial release of the work. Yoakam’s first album released on a Warner Music Group label, Guitars, Cadillac, etc., etc., turns 35 in March and the singer-songwriter has been preparing for this day for about two years. Yoakam first notified WMG of his intention to recover his rights in February 2019, when he sent the company the first notices of termination. In December 2020, he then submitted these notices for registration with the United States Copyright Office. Monday’s legal complaint explains that officials and members of Yoakam’s legal team have had numerous phone calls with representatives of the label over the past two years – and instead of acknowledging those termination notices, the label has attempted to negotiate the terms of a deal for an ongoing relationship with Yoakam. On January 20 of this year, Yoakam sent a letter requesting, once again, that the label recognize the reviews. According to the legal complaint, the label ignored the requests and attempted to schedule another call to discuss alternative options. On January 29, Yoakam sent a final letter and threatened legal action including a draft unofficial complaint. “Despite this, and despite Mr. Yoakam, the defendants’ response was that some of the work involved in this document would be ‘withdrawn’,” the complaint states. Six of the LP’s 10 songs, including “Miner’s Prayer,” were released before Yoakam’s initial deal with WMG. Shortly before it’s time to fall Guitars, Cadillac, etc., etc., the new song “Honky Tonk Man” was released along with a re-release of the old song “Miner’s Prayer” as a one-time promo package on January 31, 1986. So it looks like the label is agreeing to stop profiting from some works to avoid potential copyright infringement, but not yet agreeing to transfer the rights to Yoakam. As for the other songs, the label isn’t supposed to make a decision, despite two years of considering their options. Additionally, the Yoakam team maintains that there is no decision to be made, claiming the label has no choice. Copyright law covers any work “other than a work made for rental”, which applies to work done by an employee or to work commissioned for a project such as a film or compilation – and l The Yoakam team claim that no case applies to the star. The Yoakam team says it is “irreparably hurt every day that the defendants fail to recognize the validity of the termination notices.” By removing some of his music, he cannot collect royalties on those songs. The complaint also points out that the label’s actions prevent Yoakam from selling its intellectual property as it sees fit. (Maybe Yoakam wants to make a deal similar to the multi-million dollar catalog acquisitions that recently benefited people like Neil Young and Stevie Nicks.) By removing some of the music from streaming platforms, the Yoakam team believes that WMG “implicitly acknowledges” the termination notices while “denying Mr. Yoakam’s right to exploit such works himself.” The complaint continues: “The defendants, by refusing to return Mr. Yoakam’s works while simultaneously refusing to exploit those same works, essentially hold Mr. Yoakam’s copyright hostage and paralyze Mr. Yoakam from benefiting. financially of its statutory right to terminate the transfer of its copyrights. “ “The termination rights granted by Congress to artists like Mr. Yoakam to regain control of their intellectual property are essential rights that should not be interfered with or delayed,” said Yoakam attorney Richard S. Busch . Rolling stone. “We didn’t want to have to take this legal action, but we were forced to do so for all the reasons detailed in the complaint.” WMG representatives did not immediately respond to Rolling stonerequest for comment from.







