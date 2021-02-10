Oscars: Academy unveils shortlists in nine categories

These include documentary and international feature films, as well as original songs, sheet music, and visual effects.



The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unboxed its 2021 Oscar selections in nine categories, including international documentaries and feature films.

Also published are the selection lists for the original score, original song, makeup and hairstyle, visual effects and short documentaries, live and animated.

An unprecedented 238 documentary films and 93 international feature films competed for just 15 spots on each of their respective shortlists. This year, both lists include RomaniaCollectiveand ChileThe mole agent.The doc shortlist also includes a voter suppression documentAll In: the struggle for democracy, while Bryan Fogel’sThe dissident, on the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, was among the headlines that did not progress.

The shortlist for the original score includes Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, both of whom were recognized for their work on the 1940 biopic of longtime collaborator David Fincher. Mank and Pixar animation Soul, for which they created the ethereal music of the “Grand Avant”. (The Nine Inch Nails multihyphenates previously won an Oscar for Fincher’s scoreThe social network.) Soul ‘The music for her was also composed by Jon Baptiste.

Likewise, Oscar winner John Legend has been cited twice in the race for the original song, for doc’s “Never Break”.Give voiceand “Make It Work” byJingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. This listing also includes “Io Si (Vu)” fromLife to come, composed by Diane Warren, 11 times Oscar nominee.

Due to the pandemic, which has caused many tentpoles to move from 2020 to 2021, this will be the first year since 2009 that the VFX shortlist does not contain at least one Marvel movie. The list includes Midnight sky and Principle, and all 10 titles will be featured in the annual VFX branch bake-off, which this year will take place in a virtual format in March. 6. The make-up and hairdressers branch will organize a virtual bake-off with their 10 pre-selected films on the same date.

Each of these shortlists will produce the nominees for the category, which will be announced on March 15. The 93rd Academy Awards will be presented on April 25, rather than its usual window in February, due to the pandemic. A format has not yet been announced.

Full selection lists follow.

DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION

Fifteen films will advance in the Documentary category for the 93rd Academy Awards. Two hundred and thirty-eight films were eligible in the category. The members of the documentary branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The films, listed alphabetically by title, are:

All In: the struggle for democracy

Boys state

Collective

Camp Crip

Dick Johnson is dead

Gunda

MLK / FBI

Mole agent

My octopus teacher

Night

The painter and the thief

76 days

Time

The truffle hunters

Welcome to Chechnya



SHORT SUBJECT DOCUMENTARY

Ten films will advance in the Short Subject Documentary category for the 93rd Academy Awards. One hundred and fourteen films qualified in the category. The members of the documentary branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The films, listed alphabetically by title, are:

Abortion helpline, it’s Lisa

Call center blues

Colette

A concerto is a conversation

Do not divide

Hunger room

Hysterical girl

A love song for Latasha

The Speed ​​Cubers

What would Sophia Loren do?



INTERNATIONAL FILM

Fifteen films will go to the next ballot in the International Feature Film category for the 93rd Academy Awards. Films from 93 countries were eligible in the category.

Academy members from all branches have been invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must have met a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category.

In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to participate and must view the 15 shortlisted films to vote.

The films, listed alphabetically by country, are:

Bosnia Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Chile, Mole agent

Czech republic, Charlatan

Denmark, Another round

France, Two of us

Guatemala, La Llorona

Hong Kong, Better days

Iran, Children of the Sun

Ivory Coast, Kings night

Mexico, I’m not here anymore

Norway, Hope

Romania, Collective

Russia, Dear friends!

Taiwan, A sun

Tunisia, The man who sold his skin



MAKEUP AND HAIR

Ten films will advance in the Makeup and Hairstyle category for the 93rd Academy Awards. All members of the Academy’s makeup and hairstylist branch will be virtually invited to view seven-minute clips of each of the 10 shortlisted films on Saturday March 6, 2021. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final consideration at the Oscars.

The films, listed alphabetically by title, are:

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn

Emma

Glories

Hillbilly Elegy

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The small things

Black stockings Ma Raineys

Mank

One night in Miami

Pinocchio



MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Fifteen scores will advance in the Original Music category for the 93rd Academy Awards. One hundred and thirty-six scores were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Directorate vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The scores, listed alphabetically by film title, are:

Ammonite

Blizzard of Souls

Da 5 bloods

The invisible Man

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Life to come

The small things

Mank

Midnight sky

Threatening

Mulan

World news

Soul

Principle

The Chicago 7 trial



MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

Fifteen songs will advance in the Original Song category for the 93rd Academy Awards. One hundred and five songs were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Directorate vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The original songs, along with the movie each song is featured in, are listed below alphabetically by movie title and song title:

Turntables All In: the struggle for democracy

Find out what you did The belly of the beast

Wuhan flu Next film Borat: Delivery of a prodigious bribe to the American regime to benefit a glorious nation of Kazakhstan

Husavik of Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga

Never break Give voice

Make it work from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Fight for you to Judas and the Black Messiah

lo S (seen) of Life to come

Rain Song by Threatening

Show me your soul of Mr. Soul!

Loyal Brave True of Mulan

Free of The one and only Ivan

Now talk about One night in Miami

Green Sound of metal

Hear my voice from The Chicago 7 trial



ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Ten films will advance in the Animated Short Film category for the 93rd Academy Awards. Ninety-six films qualified in the category. The members of the Short Films and Animated Feature Films Directorate vote to determine the list of finalists and nominees.

The films, listed alphabetically by title, are:

Terrier

Genius loci

If something happens i love you

Kapaemahu

Opera

Outside

The snail and the whale

To Gérard

Traces

Yes people



LIVE SHORT FILM

Ten films will advance in the live-action shorts category for the 93rd Academy Awards. One hundred and seventy-four films qualified in the category. The members of the Short Films and Animated Feature Films Directorate vote to determine the list of finalists and nominees.

The films, listed alphabetically by title, are:

Bittu

Da Yie

Feel through

Human voice

The Kicksled Choir

The letter room

The present

Two distant strangers

The van

White eye



VISUAL EFFECTS

Ten films remain in contention in the Visual Effects category for the 93rd Academy Awards. The Executive Committee of the Visual Effects Directorate established the shortlist. All members of the Visual Effects Directorate will be virtually invited to view 10-minute clips of each of the shortlisted films on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Following screenings, members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

The films, listed alphabetically by title, are:

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn

Bloodshot

Love and monsters

Mank

Midnight sky

Mulan

The one and only Ivan

Soul

Principle

Welcome to Chechnya