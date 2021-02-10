Entertainment
Oscars: Academy unveils shortlists in nine categories
These include documentary and international feature films, as well as original songs, sheet music, and visual effects.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unboxed its 2021 Oscar selections in nine categories, including international documentaries and feature films.
Also published are the selection lists for the original score, original song, makeup and hairstyle, visual effects and short documentaries, live and animated.
An unprecedented 238 documentary films and 93 international feature films competed for just 15 spots on each of their respective shortlists. This year, both lists include RomaniaCollectiveand ChileThe mole agent.The doc shortlist also includes a voter suppression documentAll In: the struggle for democracy, while Bryan Fogel’sThe dissident, on the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, was among the headlines that did not progress.
The shortlist for the original score includes Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, both of whom were recognized for their work on the 1940 biopic of longtime collaborator David Fincher. Mank and Pixar animation Soul, for which they created the ethereal music of the “Grand Avant”. (The Nine Inch Nails multihyphenates previously won an Oscar for Fincher’s scoreThe social network.) Soul ‘The music for her was also composed by Jon Baptiste.
Likewise, Oscar winner John Legend has been cited twice in the race for the original song, for doc’s “Never Break”.Give voiceand “Make It Work” byJingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. This listing also includes “Io Si (Vu)” fromLife to come, composed by Diane Warren, 11 times Oscar nominee.
Due to the pandemic, which has caused many tentpoles to move from 2020 to 2021, this will be the first year since 2009 that the VFX shortlist does not contain at least one Marvel movie. The list includes Midnight sky and Principle, and all 10 titles will be featured in the annual VFX branch bake-off, which this year will take place in a virtual format in March. 6. The make-up and hairdressers branch will organize a virtual bake-off with their 10 pre-selected films on the same date.
Each of these shortlists will produce the nominees for the category, which will be announced on March 15. The 93rd Academy Awards will be presented on April 25, rather than its usual window in February, due to the pandemic. A format has not yet been announced.
Full selection lists follow.
DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION
Fifteen films will advance in the Documentary category for the 93rd Academy Awards. Two hundred and thirty-eight films were eligible in the category. The members of the documentary branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
The films, listed alphabetically by title, are:
All In: the struggle for democracy
Boys state
Collective
Camp Crip
Dick Johnson is dead
Gunda
MLK / FBI
Mole agent
My octopus teacher
Night
The painter and the thief
76 days
Time
The truffle hunters
Welcome to Chechnya
SHORT SUBJECT DOCUMENTARY
Ten films will advance in the Short Subject Documentary category for the 93rd Academy Awards. One hundred and fourteen films qualified in the category. The members of the documentary branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
The films, listed alphabetically by title, are:
Abortion helpline, it’s Lisa
Call center blues
Colette
A concerto is a conversation
Do not divide
Hunger room
Hysterical girl
A love song for Latasha
The Speed Cubers
What would Sophia Loren do?
INTERNATIONAL FILM
Fifteen films will go to the next ballot in the International Feature Film category for the 93rd Academy Awards. Films from 93 countries were eligible in the category.
Academy members from all branches have been invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting and must have met a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category.
In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to participate and must view the 15 shortlisted films to vote.
The films, listed alphabetically by country, are:
Bosnia Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Chile, Mole agent
Czech republic, Charlatan
Denmark, Another round
France, Two of us
Guatemala, La Llorona
Hong Kong, Better days
Iran, Children of the Sun
Ivory Coast, Kings night
Mexico, I’m not here anymore
Norway, Hope
Romania, Collective
Russia, Dear friends!
Taiwan, A sun
Tunisia, The man who sold his skin
MAKEUP AND HAIR
Ten films will advance in the Makeup and Hairstyle category for the 93rd Academy Awards. All members of the Academy’s makeup and hairstylist branch will be virtually invited to view seven-minute clips of each of the 10 shortlisted films on Saturday March 6, 2021. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final consideration at the Oscars.
The films, listed alphabetically by title, are:
Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn
Emma
Glories
Hillbilly Elegy
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The small things
Black stockings Ma Raineys
Mank
One night in Miami
Pinocchio
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
Fifteen scores will advance in the Original Music category for the 93rd Academy Awards. One hundred and thirty-six scores were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Directorate vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
The scores, listed alphabetically by film title, are:
Ammonite
Blizzard of Souls
Da 5 bloods
The invisible Man
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Life to come
The small things
Mank
Midnight sky
Threatening
Mulan
World news
Soul
Principle
The Chicago 7 trial
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
Fifteen songs will advance in the Original Song category for the 93rd Academy Awards. One hundred and five songs were eligible in the category. Members of the Music Directorate vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.
The original songs, along with the movie each song is featured in, are listed below alphabetically by movie title and song title:
Turntables All In: the struggle for democracy
Find out what you did The belly of the beast
Wuhan flu Next film Borat: Delivery of a prodigious bribe to the American regime to benefit a glorious nation of Kazakhstan
Husavik of Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga
Never break Give voice
Make it work from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Fight for you to Judas and the Black Messiah
lo S (seen) of Life to come
Rain Song by Threatening
Show me your soul of Mr. Soul!
Loyal Brave True of Mulan
Free of The one and only Ivan
Now talk about One night in Miami
Green Sound of metal
Hear my voice from The Chicago 7 trial
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Ten films will advance in the Animated Short Film category for the 93rd Academy Awards. Ninety-six films qualified in the category. The members of the Short Films and Animated Feature Films Directorate vote to determine the list of finalists and nominees.
The films, listed alphabetically by title, are:
Terrier
Genius loci
If something happens i love you
Kapaemahu
Opera
Outside
The snail and the whale
To Gérard
Traces
Yes people
LIVE SHORT FILM
Ten films will advance in the live-action shorts category for the 93rd Academy Awards. One hundred and seventy-four films qualified in the category. The members of the Short Films and Animated Feature Films Directorate vote to determine the list of finalists and nominees.
The films, listed alphabetically by title, are:
Bittu
Da Yie
Feel through
Human voice
The Kicksled Choir
The letter room
The present
Two distant strangers
The van
White eye
VISUAL EFFECTS
Ten films remain in contention in the Visual Effects category for the 93rd Academy Awards. The Executive Committee of the Visual Effects Directorate established the shortlist. All members of the Visual Effects Directorate will be virtually invited to view 10-minute clips of each of the shortlisted films on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Following screenings, members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.
The films, listed alphabetically by title, are:
Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn
Bloodshot
Love and monsters
Mank
Midnight sky
Mulan
The one and only Ivan
Soul
Principle
Welcome to Chechnya
