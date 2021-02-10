Bollywood hungama | Great Cashmere

Even though the Covid-induced health emergency is not yet over, attempts are afloat to signal to the world that Kashmir will emerge from the impact of the virus and is ready to welcome tourists again. The main pressure behind these efforts is seen among Bollywood celebrities. A few days ago the Indian Army, besides being in the line of duty, held a two-day winter festival in Gulmarg with Bollywood celebrities – Vidya Balan, Arbaaz Khan and Siddharth Roy Kapoor. The festival aimed to provide a platform for local artists to showcase their talent and boost the tourism industry in Kashmir and provide support to people who depend on this industry for their livelihood.

Previously, a Bollywood delegation had been invited to motivate Mumbai film crews to explore film making in the valley.

The presence of Bollywood celebrities at the festival sparked a buzz as media citing the actors aired stories of the Bollywood crew returning to the Valley with plans to shoot films. The scenario seemed strange as Bollywood and other filmmakers in other parts of the country continually traveled to Kashmir, even at odd times when the security situation was worrying.

Bringing Bollywood celebrities as guests in the name of tourism promotion is not an unusual initiative. Over time, such activities have become redundant. It may have added flavor to tourism promotion activities in the pre-1990 era, but the kind of mess in the Bollywood industry exposing the real life of even the most well-known celebrities has disillusioned the general public. Most notably over the past couple of years, most celebrities are rapidly losing their image as public heroes due to the controversies that engulf them where their social and moral character is slapped with big question marks. Now these Bollywood celebrities have become sensational content for journalists for their involvement in clandestine acts and the bold find a place in the media for their good work.

Currently, the Bollywood industry is in a dark phase if we analyze the events that unfolded and continue to unfold after the suicide of promising actor Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) last year on June 14th. Bad reasons have belittled the great platform Bollywood would establish to bring joy to people’s lives. It almost lost its label as a powerhouse of communication and entertainment to bring about social change in Indian societies for the better. In fact, the SSR suicide death opened a Pandora’s Box, exposing the underground nature of high-tension Bollywood celebrities – whether actors, directors or producers – who were taken in a whirlwind of controversies. The most dangerous aspect is that the industry’s cruel and ruthless allegations against celebrities were made by their own fraternity. Drug trafficking within the industry allegedly operated by some Bollywood bigwigs is the most worrying activity that has rocked ordinary people. In particular, certain reputable actors have already admitted to being victims or actors of the abuses that are rife in the industry.

Celebrities, who were once role models for younger generations, are now quickly losing their connection with audiences. Can they now be role models of our younger generation when allegations of drug abuse and sexual abuse against some of the celebrities in the industry have surfaced? This question should definitely stay on the minds of ordinary people.

Aside from the filth that surrounds the Bollywood industry, many of the films produced in recent years have been neither secular nor democratic in nature. Historically speaking, patriotism as a theme has been used in many films. And by no means is it bad to adapt the content of a film promoting patriotism. But, over the years, the concept of patriotism promoted by Bollywood players is for the most part fragile and laden with tendencies to hurt different sections of society at the cost of pleasing it. In fact, the filmmakers leave no stone unturned to use the same patriotic sentiment more to mint money than to show or promote love for the country.

Precisely, the filmmakers have instilled the fever of bespoke fragile patriotism into audiences in the most reprehensible manner and blatantly abuse the power of cinema. In this way, they trigger unrest among sections of the general public to get noticed and make big profits for themselves.

In the previous columns, I have dealt with the concept of patriotism promoted by the Bollywood industry. Let me repeat my observation. If we look at the past, the theme of patriotism has often been formulated in Bollywood films. There were times when Indian films usually projected the hero in love with his homeland and ready to die to save the honor of his country. Kranti, Purab Paschim, Shaheed, Mera Gaon Mera Desh etc. were the films carrying a plot around the truest form of patriotism reflecting a society moved by its country and its rights.

Today, the younger generation in India must have no clear idea of ​​what patriotism means, courtesy of the cinematic patriotism promoted by the Bollywood industry.

In the words of a Bollywood friend, Bollywood hungama has been ruled for decades by giants like V. Shantaram, Mehboob Khan, Bimal Roy, Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt, Vijay Anand, Raj Khosla, Yash Chopra, Ramesh Sippy, Prakash Mehra and Manmohan Desai. Today we don’t have such an iconic filmmaker. Even though directors like Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hiran, Rohit Shetty, etc. are currently promising filmmakers, but the cruel and exploitative allegations made against some of them by other players in the industry have put their reputations on the line.

Bollywood has immersed itself in these kinds of situations which breed all kinds of hatred and unrest among societies and communities across the country. Let the filmmakers revisit the 1980s, when films were scripted purely for the interests of the general public and the nation. May they generate community harmony, which is the need of the hour.

In the context of the given Bollywood scenario, the use of industry celebrities may not achieve the desired results. Kashmir is a place that does not need to be introduced for its unparalleled geographic beauty. In fact, the beauty of Kashmir has been explored by Bollywood for decades to be noticed and praised. There are dozens of actors, producers and directors who have capitalized and captured the beauty of Kashmir in their frames to make their fortune for life. same

A glance at the performance of Bollywood facing the Kashmir destination after the advent of armed militancy testifies to their acts of flirtation with the situation in Kashmir in their screenplay. Most of their films glorified the troubles in Kashmir in bad taste, which was neither good for the Kashmiris nor for the country. Not only has this damaged Kashmir’s reputation as a paradise on earth ”, but it also spawned hatred against the majority Kashmiri community across the country. It would not be out of place to mention that the growing religious intolerance in the country has its basis in the films which contained such intrigues having a storyline revolved around terrorism and only terrorism, discrediting the Kashmir brand.

I think it is time to check the content of the films which describe a history in Kashmir. Let them promote human interest stories that project Kashmir in a positive setting. With regard to filming in the valley, the emphasis must be placed on strengthening the infrastructure necessary for film making. We have seen filmmakers getting infrastructural support, both man and machine, from the neighboring state because the valley does not have such facilities.

Even local human capital in the field of cinema must be incorporated into any film project that Bollywood will pursue in the valley. In this way, it will create jobs for local talent available in abundance in the field of filmmaking. Otherwise, asking Bollywood to come with a crew and shoot projects here is once again a waste of opportunity and filling the coffins of others at the cost of our immense resources.

(The opinions are those of the author and not of the institution for which he works)